Whitman County eyes first solar farm

Dec. 19—A Texas energy supplier wants to build a 900-acre solar farm in northern Whitman County.

Vesper Energy has leased 560 acres from a private landowner west of Thornton on Thorn Creek Road for a project known as Daystar Renewable Energy.

Alan Thompson, county planner, said the solar farm would be the first in Whitman County. He added the county planning commission is constructing an ordinance for the farm to be allowable under the county code.

Alex Rohr, community affairs manager for Vesper Energy, said the farm would produce 100 megawatts of power at any given time, which would tie into Avista Utilities' power grid at the Thornton Substation. The farm calls for an on-site lithium-ion battery for energy storage along with solar panels.

The farm would produce solar energy on cloudy days. He added in the winter, snow would reflect light onto the underbelly of the panels. The panels would be bifacial, meaning they can collect from both sides.

He said the company is looking to develop the leased 560 acres of land before expanding to a larger size. Around 140 local construction jobs would be generated during the project, Rohr said. Once construction is done, two long-term jobs will be created for maintenance and operations of the grounds.

While Vesper Energy is located in Texas, Rohr said the company has projects across the country. He said Whitman County was chosen because there's a need for diversifying energy sources on Avista's grid.

"We're looking for places where the grid could use more electricity," Rohr said. "And where a solar farm and energy storage site can help support grid resiliency."

He said solar energy is the least expensive form of renewable energy, which works by releasing stored energy when the grid needs it most. He added the clean, sustainable form of power strengthens the grid by adding more electricity for operations.

The project is expected to stimulate about $14.9 million over 40 years for the county, Rohr said. He added the company estimates the land would be taxed about $1.05 million over the life of the project.

He said the project would create tax revenue for the county to use without raising taxes for the community.

One of Vesper Energy's core values is protecting land and supporting local agriculture, Rohr said. He said by partnering with farmers in leasing agreements, landowners could diversify their income in addition to farming. He added the company offers long-term leases, which could keep land in the family for future enerations.

Rohr said the project is still years from being completed. Vesper Energy would need approval from the planning commission and Whitman County, as well as gain other permits. He said though time lines may fluctuate for projects, the company anticipates construction to begin in 2025 and be operational in 2026.

In future meetings the planning commission will take action on the ordinance in the works. More information will be revealed as the project develops.

View Daystar Renewable Energy's website at https://www.daystarrenewableenergy.com/

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com