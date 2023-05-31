Whitman-Hanson high school student struck, killed by Commuter Rail train

WHITMAN − A high school student was killed Tuesday night when she was struck by an MBTA Commuter Rail train, officials said.

Whitman police were notified by Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police about 8:30 p.m. of a crash that occurred in Whitman in which a southbound train struck a pedestrian on the tracks.

The victim, a juvenile female, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Whitman police and fire officials.

Police investigate after a juvenile female pedestrian was struck by an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Whitman on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Whitman-Hanson Regional School District Superintendent Jeffrey Szymaniak confirmed that the victim was a student of Whitman-Hanson Regional High School.

She was not identified on Wednesday morning.

"We are all tremendously saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and all those who knew them," Szymaniak said in a written statement. "We also extend our condolences to our friends at East Bridgewater High School, who were also affected by this tragedy."

Szymaniak said grief counselors are available and will remain available in the near future to assist students and staff affected by the incident.

Superintendent Richard Sullivan of the Transit Police said the victim, who is approximately 16-to-19 years old, "was intentionally trespassing/entered the right of way and was struck by an outbound MBTA Commuter Rail train."

The incident occurred about 1,000 yards south of the Whitman station, he said.

The crash remains under investigation by Transit Police detectives and the Plymouth County district attorney's office.

