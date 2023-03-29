Whitman police release photos of man wanted for allegedly stabbing another man in the head

Police are searching for a man who they say stabbed another man in the head and face in Whitman on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex on Myrtle Avenue around 8:15 p.m. found a 27-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds to head and face, according to the Whitman Police Department.

Police say the victim went to his neighbor’s house asking for help. Emergency crews then rushed the victim to South Shore Hospital.

Investigators did not give an update on the victim’s condition.

Police say the suspect ran from the area and was last seen on West Street.

He’s described as a man in his 20s wearing a light green fleece jacket, with black shoulders and a black hood. He also had a white backpack and was wearing white and black sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact Whitman police at 781-447-1212.

.@WhitmanPolice are searching for this man who they say stabbed another man in the face and head. It happened Tuesday night at an apartment complex on Myrtle Ave. The suspect was last seen on West St. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/orTueR8noH — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) March 29, 2023

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW