Whitman police search for suspects involved in shots fired incident

Whitman Police are searching for multiple suspects involved in a shots fired incident on Thursday night.

According to Chief Timothy Hanlon, officers were dispatched to the area of Coholan Drive for the report of multiple gunshots fired in the area a little before 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, the office located multiple shell casings on the ground and four bullet holes located in the fence on the west side of a residence on Coholan Drive. Another bullet hole was also located in the corner post of the fence.

Officers walked around the neighborhood and spoke with several witnesses to gather information. Officers learned that a white SUV drove into the area of Coholan Drive and three black males, wearing masks, exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots before fleeing the area.

No one was injured as a result, police say.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Whitman Police Department at 781-447-1212.

The Plymouth County Bureau of Criminal Investigation, as well as Quincy Police Officer Paul Jackson and his ballistic K-9, also responded to the scene.

No further information is currently available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

