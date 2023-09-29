Whitman police seek public's assistance after vehicles stolen from dealership

WHITMAN — Whitman police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the theft of multiple vehicles from a town dealership on Thursday morning.

On Thursday, at about 4:05 a.m., Whitman police were notified by Brockton police of an investigation into a crash involving a white Ford Explorer on Crescent Street in that city, Whitman Police Chief Timothy Hanlon said in a written statement.

Through an initial investigation, Brockton police believed that the car involved was stolen from a dealership on Temple Street in Whitman.

Whitman police said they later determined that three individuals were driven to the lot in a small, dark-colored SUV at about 1 a.m. and stole three vehicles — a Mazda CX7, a BMW and a Nissan Murano. The suspects returned in the same SUV a short time later, stealing the Explorer and a second BMW, police said.

Two of the suspects were wearing black hooded sweatshirts at the time, while the third suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Whitman police are asking anyone with information about the incident contact the police department at 781-447-1212.

