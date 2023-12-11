Whitman's Geoff Diehl might be running for office again. Here's what we know

Republican Geoff Diehl, of Whitman, returns to Beacon Hill in September 2022 for a news conference during his campaign for governor.

After a pair of unsuccessful statewide campaigns, Republican Geoff Diehl, of Whitman, might be considering a second attempt to join the state Senate.

Diehl filed paperwork Monday updating the office sought on his campaign account from governor, for which he challenged last year, to the Senate's 2nd Plymouth and Norfolk District.

The potential campaign could be a rematch. While a state representative, Diehl lost to Michael Brady, D-Brockton, in a 2015 special election for the 2nd Plymouth and Bristol Senate District.

Brady continues to represent the district, which is now the 2nd Plymouth and Norfolk District following the latest redistricting. He cruised to reelection in 2022 over Republican challenger Jim Gordon with nearly 64% of the vote.

In 2019, the Senate voted to strip Brady's $15,000-per-year post as Senate chair of the Public Service Committee because of his conduct during a 2018 drunken driving arrest.

Diehl, who could not be reached for comment Monday, spent four terms in the House. He won a three-way primary for the U.S. Senate in 2018 before losing to U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the general election.

The GOP nominee for governor in 2022, Diehl lost to Gov. Maura Healey, receiving nearly 860,000 votes, or about 34.6%. He last won a general election in Massachusetts in 2016.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Whitman's Geoff Diehl might be considering a run for state Senate