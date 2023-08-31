Whitmer announces new jobs in St. Clair, Berrien counties

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 84 new jobs with the expansion of two businesses in St. Clair and Berrien counties.

The two business expansion projects are expected to generate over $1.4 million in capital investment along with the new jobs. The projects have received support from the Michigan Strategic Fund as well. The projects are located in Yale and Berrien Springs and involve Redall Industries and Stealth Enterprises, respectively.

“Today’s investments will create 84 good-paying jobs, building on our economic momentum as more companies choose to ‘make it’ in Michigan,” Whitmer said in a press release. “Let’s keep working together to win projects that bring good-paying jobs to every region of the state. Together, we will keep growing our economy, helping businesses expand, and building a bright future for Michigan.”

Redall Industries designs and manufactures roll form solutions as well as a variety of stampings, steel moldings, trims, tubes and robotic and welding assemblies for the automotive and appliance industries. The company currently employs 88 Michigan residents.

The business has recently secured new contracts supporting the solar, automotive and electric vehicle industries and plans to expand its services to offer products in the alternative energy industry. The company expects to expand its operations in Yale, where it will invest in new machinery and equipment.

The project is projected to generate $650,000 and create 34 jobs. The company said it chose Michigan for the expansion because of its current and future customer base potential, its committed talent and the partnerships it has established with the community. The project is supported by a $156,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

Redall offers on-the-job training and seeks to promote from within whenever possible. The company utilizes Michigan Works! to reach local talent in disadvantaged areas and underrepresented communities. One of the company’s new contracts will involve bringing jobs to the U.S. that are currently being performed in Mexico and another is partnering with Redall rather than outsourcing overseas.

The project supports the state’s work to position itself as the global leader in the future of mobility and automotive manufacturing and will bring immediate job growth with an expanding auto supplier in a small, rural community. It will also support the company’s presence and future growth in the state.

“The Economic Development Alliance is pleased to support Redall Industries’ expansion in the city of Yale,” said Dan Casey CEO of the Economic Development Alliance. “As the largest employer in Yale, Redall’s growth provides new career opportunities for the residents of Yale and northeastern St. Clair County. We congratulate this family-owned and operated manufacturer on their exciting future.”

The EDA of St. Clair County has offered to assist the company in finding candidates for the newly created positions. To apply, visit http://www.redall.com/2021/online-job-application/.

Stealth Enterprises, LLC is a Tier 1 manufacturer of recreational vehicle haulers and trailers for the Midwest. The company currently does not have a presence in Michigan.

The company plans to lease an existing facility in the village of Berrien Springs that previously housed a tool and die company. The project will require significant renovations, including the reconstruction of the loading docks, and will also require the purchase of new systems, machinery, and equipment.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $791,538 and create 50 jobs. It is supported by a $250,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen for the expansion due to the company’s growing customer base and relationships with Michigan-based suppliers, according to the company.

Stealth will utilize the local Michigan Works! to reach nearby talent in disadvantaged areas and underrepresented communities. It also offers on-the-job training for its computer numerical control machinists and welders which takes up to eight weeks and includes pay increases when completed.

The project will bring immediate manufacturing jobs with a growing company to the region and will repurpose a facility that has been vacant for five years. It could also lead to future investment by the company in the state.

“We are thrilled that Stealth Enterprises, LLC has decided to expand in Berrien County,” said Cathy Tilley, Director of Business Development at Cornerstone Alliance. “This project will bring immediate job opportunities in manufacturing to residents.”

Cornerstone Alliance has offered staff time and resources in support of the project. Information careers with Stealth Enterprises can be found here: https://www.stealthtrailer.com/careers/.

