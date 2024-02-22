Whitmer blasts Schriver’s posts as ‘unpatriotic’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is pushing back on the string of posts made by republican State Representative Josh Schriver that other lawmakers have called “racist”.

In an interview with 6 News Wednesday, she said Schriver was doing a “disservice” to his community and to the state.

“I don’t know enough about Representative Schriver’s lineage, but don’t think he’s Native American, which means at some point his people came to this country as well, looking for opportunity and it’s the great story of this nation,” said the Democratic governor.

“And for anyone to use their platform or their soapbox or their power to steal that ability from others. It’s not just cruel, but it’s unpatriotic.”

Screen shot of Rep. Joshua Schriver (R-Oxford) post on X. (WLNS)

On Monday, Rep. Schriver posted on his X profile “YOUR REPLACEMENT IS BEYOND A THEORY” along with a link to the state’s website for refugee services.

The post was a call back to an image he shared earlier this month with the quote “The Great Replacement!”

Carolyn Normandin Anti-defamation League regional director in Michigan says the group finds Schriver’s posts troubling and agrees that is a disservice.

“The whole idea of the great replacement philosophy was adopted and promoted by the white supremacy movement,” said Normandin “It fits into their conspiracy theory about the impending destruction of the white race.”

Since the initial post, Schriver has doubled down.

Michigan Speaker of the House Joe Tate (D-Detroit) stripped Schriver of his committee posts, staff and budget allocations after condemning the posts as “blatantly racist.”

Last week, the State House passed a resolution condemning racism and bigotry. Schriver spoke in opposition.

“I’m opposed to racists, race baiters and victim politics,” said the representative from Oxford. “In the name of free speech, including speech I don’t agree with, I urge a ‘No’ vote on this resolution.”

Schriver’s office was contacted Wednesday afternoon to better understand his position on the state’s refugee services. 6 News also requested a comment from the representative on the governor’s statement but has not received a reply on the request.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.