Whitmer budget proposes tenfold increase in aircraft registration fees

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a tenfold increase in aircraft registration fees after a December audit highlighted the fact the fees have remained flat since 1945.

An aircraft at Ann Arbor Municipal Airport in Ann Arbor on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

The issue was highlighted in a Jan. 1 Detroit Free Press article that pointed out it costs more to register a car in Michigan than it does an airplane.

Whitmer's budget proposal for the 2025 fiscal year, which she presented to state lawmakers Wednesday, includes a fee hike for aircraft registrations that officials estimate would raise an extra $2.5 million a year to help improve the state's airports.

A proposal from the Michigan Department of Transportation's Office of Aeronautics would increase the registration fees to 10 cents a pound of aircraft weight, up from one cent a pound currently.

State aviation officials are also proposing a new registration fee for drones, according to a pre-budget memo the Office of Aeronautics sent to the State Budget Office. But there were no details available Thursday on whether that registration fee would apply to recreational drones or only to drones used commercially. Unlike the proposed increase in aircraft registration fees, no revenues from drone registrations were baked into Whitmer's budget proposal.

"It's all very preliminary discussion now," MDOT spokesman Michael Frezell said of proposed registration fees for drones. "It will depend on the infrastructure that may or may not be put in place to support advanced (drone) operations."

The memo sent to officials preparing the 2025 budget said "revenue collected from Michigan’s aircraft registration fees is no longer meeting the intended goal of providing adequate resources needed to maintain Michigan’s aviation infrastructure."

The state raised just under $320,000 for the 4,745 airplanes registered in the state in 2022, which was considerably less than what is raised in several other states, according to the audit.

Kyle Lewis, regional manager of airports and state advocacy for the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association, said his group his group supports "justifiable and reasonable costs associated with aircraft ownership."

But a tenfold increase "would cause harm to the aviation system in Michigan," making the state's fees the highest in the region and encouraging owners to register their planes in other states, he said. "There is also no mechanism in the draft legislation to ensure that revenues generated from these fees are mandated back to aeronautical expenditures," Lewis said in a letter to Sen. Veronica Klinefelt, D-Eastpointe, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation.

"Failure to do so would be gross neglect of the aviation infrastructure in Michigan."

Hiking the fee for the first time in 80 years would require an amendment to state law, according to budget documents.

The memo said the registration fees, along with some fuel tax, are the primary way MDOT raises the state matching funds required to leverage about $120 million in federal airport assistance funding.

"In recent years, the ability of this revenue to meet the demand has declined significantly resulting in MDOT being unable to match all federal airport development assistance," the memo said. With the exception of a $2 million grant from the general fund in the current budget year, this "has eliminated our local airport development program," the memo said.

Of Michigan's 215 airports, 130 are deemed local airports not eligible for most federal airport assistance. A separate Bureau of Aviation proposal would direct the extra $2.5 million toward improvements at those airports.

Hiking the fees "was in consideration long before the audit because we have been looking for ways to preserve the airport system when construction costs and system needs continue to rise," said Frezell.

Lewis said the aircraft issue should be considered with a broader view than just registration fees.

Aircraft owners and operators are subject to a 3-cent excise tax on fuel, which is on top of the 6% sales tax and used for capital improvements, he said in an email to the Free Press.

"Owners are also subject to certain fees at airports, which include ramp (parking fees), landing fees, security fees, tie-down fees, and other airport-driven fees that can range from a few dollars per visit or into the thousands depending on aircraft type, type of operation, and specific airport," he said.

Lewis could not be immediately reached to comment on the specific registration fee hike proposal now under consideration.

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on X, @paulegan4.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Whitmer budget proposes tenfold increase in aircraft registration fees