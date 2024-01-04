Whitmer to deliver State of the State address Jan. 24

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her 2024 State of the State address on Jan. 24. In her annual speech to lawmakers and state leaders she will lay out her agenda for the upcoming year, including proposals related to education investments, housing affordability and seniors, according to a release from her office.

"After one of the most successful years in our state's history, we've delivered on our promises to Michiganders, ranging from record tax cuts for families and free school meals for students to safer communities and more personal freedoms under the law," Whitmer said in a statement Thursday. "I look forward to sharing my vision for how we continue getting things done so everyone can build a brighter future in Michigan."

The speech marks her sixth State of the State address. During her first term, Republicans controlled both chambers of the state Legislature. But in the 2022 midterm election in which Whitmer won re-election to a second term, Democrats won legislative majorities for the first time in decades.

Whitmer's office said in a news release Thursday that the governor will use the speech to "lay out her plans to continue building on the historic accomplishments of the first Democratic-led legislature in 40 years."

Two vacancies in the state House have left Democrats without a majority in the lower chamber at the start of the year, which could slow down Whitmer's agenda in the first several months of the 2024 legislative session. Whitmer has called for special elections to fill those seats with a general election scheduled for Apr. 16.

What time will Whitmer's State of the State Address take place?

Whitmer's State of the State speech will take place at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the state Capitol.

How to watch Whitmer's State of the State Address

The speech will be broadcast on local television channels. It can also be viewed online at michigan.gov/StateOfTheState as well as on Whitmer's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

