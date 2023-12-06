Whitmer directive aims to transition state government fleet to zero-emission vehicles

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive directive Tuesday to transition the state government's fleet to zero-emission vehicles. The directive to department directors and agency heads sets a goal of converting to zero-emission light-duty vehicles by 2033 and zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles by 2040.

The target means Michigan is "leading by example," Whitmer said in a statement. "Getting this done will help drive demand of Michigan-made electric vehicles, lower gas and maintenance costs for the state since (zero-emission vehicles) cost far less to fuel and maintain and reduce air and noise pollution in our communities."

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain celebrated the directive. "The UAW applauds the State of Michigan for showing that the electric vehicle transition doesn't have to be a race to the bottom," he said in a statement. "We encourage the state to purchase union-made EVs for all state vehicles, giving America’s autoworkers their fair share of this historic moment for the American auto industry."

As departments develop plans to convert their fleets to zero-emission vehicles, Whitmer wants them to prioritize transitioning vehicles used for the most travel and those used in communities impacted by higher pollution levels.

Last month, Whitmer signed a package of bills setting a standard for 100% of Michigan's energy to come from clean sources by 2040. The state government, meanwhile, has a goal of achieving 100% clean energy by 2025 and making state-owned buildings carbon neutral by 2040, according to Whitmer's directive.

"Now, we are building on that leadership by tackling state government transportation emissions," the directive states.

