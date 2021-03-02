Whitmer faces criticism over severance deals for officials

DAVID EGGERT
·2 min read
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer faced growing criticism Tuesday after the disclosure of another severance deal for a former top health official, a day after her administration acknowledged that a key leader in the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was paid $155,000 following his sudden resignation.

The state Department of Health and Human Services told The Detroit News that deputy director Sarah Esty also reached a separation agreement, which are highly unusual in state government. Details were not immediately provided.

Robert Gordon, who issued sweeping COVID-19 restrictions after the Democratic governor's emergency orders were upended by an October court ruling, abruptly resigned Jan. 22. At that time, Whitmer would not say if she had sought his exit.

But his Feb. 22 severance pact, uncovered Monday as part of newspapers' public-records requests, suggested he was forced out. The $155,506 payout covers nine months of salary and his payments to continue health coverage. The sides agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding the departure of Gordon, who will not sue the state.

Republican lawmakers vowed to try to prevent Whitmer from entering into future taxpayer-funded separation deals that “silence” departing officials. Rep. Annette Glenn, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, said she will add a provision to the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy budget bill and encourage other subcommittee chairs to do the same for all other department budgets.

“Gov. Whitmer should not be allowed to use state tax dollars to pay ‘hush money’ to departing state regulators, and now that it’s been revealed, she should reverse her attempt to force taxpayers to foot the bill for buying Mr. Gordon’s silence,” Glenn said.

Aides to Whitmer's predecessor, Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder, said they were unaware of similar severance arrangements with top departing officials. Snyder was known to shift people from high-level jobs to other state positions.

In 2014, Whitmer — then the Senate minority leader — called for an independent review after former state Treasurer Andy Dillon made the same salary for three months after resigning. He worked as an adviser to his successor during that period.

Asked why the governor's office sought the deal with Gordon, spokesman Bobby Leddy said: “Executive separation agreements that include confidentiality terms and release of claims are fairly standard practice. Per the terms of the agreement, we can’t comment further on a personnel matter.”

