Whitmer kidnap plot hearing begins, five charged with providing support for an act of terrorism

Aug. 30—TRAVERSE CITY — An FBI agent warned a Michigan State Police commander in charge of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's protection detail it was unsafe for the governor, her family or state troopers to be at her vacation home Aug. 29, 2020, after learning of planned surveillance by members of a loose-knit group under investigation by federal officers.

"I just told them they couldn't be there because they were in danger," said Henrik Impola, an FBI special agent assigned to the Flint office, during the first day of testimony in a combined preliminary hearing for five men facing state charges related to an alleged plot to kidnap the governor.

"Were there actual family of hers up there that weekend?" asked Michigan Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani, who is prosecuting the case on behalf of the state.

"Yes there was," Impola said.

Shawn Michael Fix, Eric Molitor, Michael John Null and William Grant Null, all of Michigan, are charged in 86th District Court with one count each of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Brian Higgins of Wisconsin is charged with one count of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism.

A federal jury last week in Grand Rapids found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of conspiring to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to possess weapons of mass destruction. Croft was convicted on an additional weapons charge and the two men face sentences of up to life in prison and are expected to be sentenced in December.

A previous jury could not reach a unanimous decision on Fox or Croft Jr. and acquitted Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, two other men charged in the case.

Two others, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks pleaded guilty months ago, and testified in the federal case in April they agreed to kidnap Whitmer from her lakeside home.

Testimony during the federal trial showed the men were angry about state and federal government pandemic restrictions and possible vaccine mandates.

Story continues

The local preliminary hearing was delayed several times for a variety of reasons, including requests by some members of defense council related to ongoing discovery and a previous spike in cases of COVID-19, court records show.

Doddamani spent the day Monday questioning Impola about the the genesis of the investigation into the alleged kidnap plot and how evidence was obtained, as well as fending off repeated hearsay objections from defense attorneys.

"This excerpt the court is looking at is a miniscule cherry-pick of a three- or four-hour meeting," said Damian Nuzio, a Grand Rapids-based attorney who represents William Null. "Obviously that's part of their strategy but in order to put it in full context I think we have to listen to the full recording."

Judge Michael Stepka, who is presiding over the hearing which is expected to last all week, allowed the audio clip, and most if not all of the prosecution exhibits, from maps and transcripts to social media posts and video, into evidence.

Stepka said he planned to determine what weight, if any, to assign to each piece of evidence entered by the state and would hear arguments on a related defense motion first thing Wednesday.

Repeated objections were also logged by Thomas D. Siver, also of Grand Rapids who represents Michael Null, Nichole R. Poore-Sanchez, a Mt. Morris-based attorney for Shawn Fix and William S. Barnett, of Cadillac, who represents Eric Molitor.

"There are not live witnesses here to provide direct testimony and the entire case is being bootstrapped I find on hearsay, through a technicality that doesn't provide fairness to a defendant in Michigan," Barnett said, during a recess.

On Aug. 15, Doddamani submitted a memorandum to the court, detailing possible plans by the state to include as testimony previous statements by as many as 31 people, including the defendants themselves, the federal defendants and 16 people the memorandum labeled uncharged, unindicted co-conspirators.

The memorandum includes points of law which Doddamini argued cleared the way for the statements to be allowed as evidence.

For example, under Michigan law, a prosecutor does not need to prove a criminal act agreed to by multiple people was successful, in order to prove a crime of conspiracy occurred.

"It is well established in Michigan law 'that it is not necessary that each of the co-conspirators have full knowledge of the extent of the conspiracy,'" the memorandum states, referencing a 2002 decision by the Michigan Supreme Court.

Most of Impola's testimony Monday referenced meetings, trainings and online communications where Fox and sometimes Croft Jr. were also present, and defense attorneys repeatedly stated the evidence so far did not reference the specific crimes charged.

Impola detailed his work with two criminal informants and an undercover FBI agent who he said between March and October 2020 surreptitiously recorded meetings, trainings and travel between members of the Wolverine Watchmen, the Michigan Liberty Militia, their supporters and others, which the FBI named Operation Cold Snap.

Attorneys William Rollstin, John Pallas and Philip Jacques, also with the state Attorney General's Office, are working with Doddamani on the state's case.

The preliminary hearing is expected to resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.