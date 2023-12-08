WHITMER KIDNAP PLOT: Judge sentences last two defendants

Dec. 8—BELLAIRE — Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn spoke solemnly and at length about the state of public discourse, the spread of misinformation and U.S. political polarization, before sentencing two remaining defendants in a plot to kidnap the state's governor.

"It's such a large case ... and, in a very broad sense, I think it's an indictment of where we are politically in this country," Hamlyn said Thursday during a sentencing hearing for Shawn Fix and Brian Higgins.

"The polarization that exists in this country currently is both mind-boggling to me and terrifying," the judge said. "In reading history, I don't think we have been more polarized since the end of the Civil War."

Fix, 40, and Higgins, 54, were not key figures in the kidnap plot and pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges similar to those faced by three co-defendants who went to trial and were found not guilty by an Antrim County jury.

Hamlyn sentenced Fix to 36 to 240 months in prison and Higgins to 217 days in jail, with credit for the 217 days he'd already served, and 36 months of probation.

The men faced terrorism charges. They were accused of helping to plan a kidnapping of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her summer home near Elk Rapids, a plot which included discussions about blowing up a highway bridge and attacking the governor's security detail.

Fix pleaded guilty to one count of providing material support for an act of terrorism; Higgins pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support for an act of terrorism.

Both men spoke at their sentencing, expressing remorse and apologizing to the governor and others.

"First, I'd like to apologize to the governor and her family," Higgins said. "Second, I'd like to apologize to her security detail that were potentially involved. Third, I'd like to apologize to the citizens of Michigan."

Higgins, who is from Wisconsin, also apologized to the court, said he'd changed and has become more selective in who he chooses for friends.

Higgins, who court records show attempted suicide while incarcerated in Antrim County's jail, will undergo mental health treatment.

Fix in sentencing documents was portrayed as second in command, or "CO," for Adam Fox, one of the plot's ringleaders — a characterization Fix's attorney Nicole Dougherty disputed.

"Honestly, from the deepest of my heart, I do want to say sorry about all this for any type of role," Fix said. "I do want to apologize to the governor."

Fix said his goal now was to take care of his family and provide for them.

Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin who prosecuted the case on behalf of Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, said terrorism was a crime of fear against a population.

"It's an act of intimidation; it's a messaging crime, and I can't think of very many things that are more un-American and un-democratic than that," Rollstin said.

Whitmer, a Democrat, was singled out as part of an effort by anti-government actors to trigger unrest leading up to the 2020 presidential election. The plot was foiled by a range of informants and undercover FBI agents, who gained the group's trust and trained with them for months, leading to arrests in October 2020.

Whitmer was not physically harmed, although prosecutors on Thursday referenced the fear she felt for herself and her family, as stated in a victim impact statement Whitmer submitted to the court, but which prosecutors did not read into the record.

Evidence presented at trial showed the men were angry about Whitmer's COVID-19 policies and lockdown orders, which closed businesses and schools.

Fourteen people faced state and federal charges in three different Michigan courts, nine people were were convicted. In the cases that went to trial, five were convicted and five were acquitted.

Nessel faced criticism after she questioned the motives of the Antrim County jurors, who in September returned the not-guilty verdict.

On Thursday, she said she was grateful for the work of prosecutors.

"Violence is never the answer, and today's sentencing ensures that these men will be held accountable for their attempts to harm the general public," Nessel said.

After the plot was thwarted, Whitmer assigned blame to then-President Donald Trump, saying he'd provided "comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division."

Trump, out of office, last year called the kidnapping plot a "fake deal."