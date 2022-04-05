Whitmer kidnap plot jury asks another question. Judge says figure it out.

Top, from left: Adam Fox and Barry Croft Bottom, from left: Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta

First, they asked for a dictionary. Then they asked for a legal definition of the term "weapon."

On Tuesday, the jury in the alleged Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot case re-emerged from the deliberation room with another request of the judge: Can we see the transcripts of the witness testimony?

Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said no, and urged the jury — which was allowed to take notes during trial — to focus on what they remembered, and the evidence they have been given, including the secret audio recordings of the defendants and the written transcripts of what they said in those recordings.

While the case transcript is not ready yet, Jonker said it's expected to be around 3,400 pages long by the time it's finished. He advised jurors that if they had the entire transcript, they may focus too much on certain parts of the transcript, rather than taking the entirety of the evidence presented in the trial.

Jonker added that it's up to the jury to weigh each witness' testimony separately.

"There's a richness in oral testimony that words alone don't capture," Jonker told the jury. "Pay attention to them in the context of everything you learned about the speaker."

The prosecution and defense both agreed with Jonkers' decision to not release any transcripts from witness testimony. The jury does have access to the audio recordings admitted in evidence and their respective transcripts.

"Words are important, but sometime they mask the full agreement," Jonker said.

The jury— which is made up of six women and six men, many from Northern Michigan — re-entered its chamber for deliberation around 8:40 a.m.

The jury is deciding the fate of four men charged with plotting to kidnap the governor out of anger over her COVID-19 restrictions. They are also accused of plotting to blow up a bridge near Whitmer's vacation house to slow down law enforcement.

The jury also is considering an entrapment defense — that is, the FBI set up the defendants and persuaded them to commit the crime.

Two co-defendants, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, previously pleaded guilty to kidnapping conspiracy and testified against the others at trial, telling jurors there was no entrapment. The defense called them liars at trial and urged the jury not to believe them, claiming they are only trying to spare themselves a lengthy sentence.

Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks were arraigned in federal court in Kent County, Michigan, faces charges related to what the FBI says was a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Garbin got six years; Franks hasn't been sentenced yet.

The others face up to life in prison if convicted.

On trial are Adam Fox, 38, of Potterville; Daniel Harris, 24, of Lake Orion; Brandon Caserta, 33, of Canton and Barry Croft, 46, of Delaware.

All are charged with kidnapping conspiracy; three are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction; two are charged with possession of an unregistered destructive device; one is charged with possession of an illegal short-barrel rifle.

