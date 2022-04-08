Whitmer kidnap plot suspect Daniel Harris' 'risky' testimony could backfire

Daniel Harris, arraigned in federal court in Kent County, Michigan, faces charges related to what the FBI says was a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In the world of criminal defense attorneys, putting a defendant on the stand can be a risky move, as was evidenced in the Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot trial last week.

One of the defendants took the stand and came off as an angry hot head, if his testimony about an undercover informant is any indication.

"He's a b----," 24-year-old Daniel Harris said of the informant who spied on him while pretending to be his friend.

"He got scared by memes," said Harris, who was mocking the informant for expressing concern over a violent meme. "You went to Iraq, came out hurt, but words hurt you? Words scare you? You’re a b----. Words are words."

Harris's testimony raised eyebrows among many criminal defense attorneys, who questioned how prepared he was for his testimony, and whether or not he hurt his case by losing his cool.

Jury deliberations are currently underway.

"It’s never a good thing when the defendant acts out on the witness stand," said criminal defense attorney Art Weiss, who was part of the defense team in the 2012 Hutaree militia case that fizzled for the government.

Weiss said he rarely puts his clients on the stand.

"It is extremely risky," Weiss said. "And sometimes the defendant conveys the aura or appearance of exactly what the prosecutor has spent their case in chief trying to build."

In this case, the prosecution has portrayed the defendants as being uncontrollable, irate men who plotted to kidnap the governor out of anger over COVID-19 restrictions. Peaceful demonstrations weren't enough, prosecutors said, this group wanted violence.

Criminal defense attorney David Steingold believes Harris played into the prosecution's narrative.

"It's the old story — give them the rope and let them hang themselves," said Steingold, referring to how prosecutors can open the door to inflammatory statements by defendants. "If the prosecutor sees that there's a way to get their goat — you get them angry, and get them to demonstrate the craziness that led to the crazy (kidnap) plot."

That's what Steingold believes happened with Harris, who caught the prosecutor off guard with his b-comment.

The prosecutor was in mid-sentence when he heard Harris cuss. He paused and asked Harris to explain what he meant by "b----." Harris refused. So the prosecutor persisted, and eventually came the b-rant.

"A witness can make a mistake," Steingold said, referring to witnesses who get minor details mixed up while testifying. "But a defendant does not get that leeway. If the first thing that came out of their mouth is a mistake — they’re done."

Harris was the only defendant to testify in the historic domestic terrorism case. After his testimony, all four defendants rested their cases.

Harris's lawyer admitted she wasn't fond of her client's language — but Harris admired the informant, bonded with him as they were both in the military, and looked up to him like a father figure only to get betrayed, she told the jury.

"He's upset," Harris's attorney, Julia Kelly, said during closing arguments. "He has a right to be. Not a word I'd like him to use, but he as a right to be (upset)."

'If a jury hates the client ...'

Veteran criminal defense attorney Harold Gurewitz, who defended former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick during his appeals, said he puts his clients on the stand maybe 25% of the time, probably less.

"It’s really risky for a defendant to testify, and that’s why the Constitution says a defendant has no obligation to present any evidence at all," Gurewitz said.

There are cases where it might be important for the defendant to testify, such as a self-defense case, where only the defendant can give that story, Gurewitz noted. But lawyers have to balance several factors, he said, such as "how's the guy going to come across in front of the jury."

"If he doesn’t come across well — that’s really a problem," Gurewitz said.

Oftentimes, a defendant is adamant about testifying, and there's nothing a lawyer can do as the defendant has the final say over such matters, Gurewitz said, noting this sometimes work. He recalled a multi-defendant public corruption trial where one of the defendants wanted to testify. His lawyer was reluctant, as were all the other defense lawyers. But the man testified and got acquitted.

Harris, too, was the only defendant who testified in the Whitmer trial.

But Gurewitz said it's hard to determine the impact of his testimony, particularly his b-rant.

"It’s a kind of a statement that attracts a lot of attention," Gurewitz said, adding it carries "a lot of emotion with it."

"But does it stick out like a sore thumb?" Gurewitz asked.

He couldn't tell.

Attorney Marc Deldin, who represented former Detroit City Council President Charles Pugh in a 2015 sex-grooming trial, said he doesn't believe Harris's testimony hurt him "because the government’s proofs were pretty compelling"

"It didn’t hurt him," Deldin said. "But it sure didn’t help him."

Deldin said preparing a client to testify is critical for lawyers as they need to make sure the person is prepared to handle something that may set them off.

"If the client lacks impulse control and is going to say things like 'b----,' it’s a good idea to counsel on that" Deldin said. "But if a jury hates the client — what he said may not matter."

'Every case is different'

Statistics on how often defendants testify are hard to come by.

According to one 2009 study by the Cornell Law Review, the decision to testify or not to testify doesn't produce much different results. The study looked at more than 300 trials and found that about 77% of defendants who testified were found guilty; of those who chose not to testify, 72% were convicted. That same study also found that jurors “were suspicious of the defendant regardless of whether or not he testified."

Longtime criminal defense attorney Mark Krieger said he's not reluctant to put a defendant on the stand "so long as they're prepared."

"You need to spend a substantial amount of time preparing him to testify," Krieger said. "Is it a good idea? It depends on the case. Every case is different."

Some defendants make great witnesses, Krieger noted, citing one case in particular. He represented former Macomb County Judge Carl Marlinga in his 2004 federal corruption trial involving campaign contributions for a 2002 failed congressional bid.

Marlinga took the stand and was acquitted. The jury liked him so much, Krieger said, it took him out to dinner about a week after trial.

"They felt he did the right thing," Krieger said, adding: "When you put a defendant on the stand, it changes the dynamic of the trial. ... It oftentimes come down to whether you believe the defendant."

But there are some clients you don't want to put on the stand, such as people who are shy, or don't speak well in public, Krieger said.

"I’ve had cases where the client testified and was found guilty — but even then, I don’t believe that the client hurt himself," Krieger said.

In Harris's case, Krieger said the Whitmer kidnap plot suspect could have used a different word to express his feelings about the informant.

"He could have said 'I felt betrayed,' " Krieger said. "That's a nicer way to say it."

Criminal defense attorney Mary Chartier, who represented one of the defendants in the historic female genital mutilation case and convinced a judge to declare the FGM law as unconstitutional, noted that the decision to testify rests solely with the defendant.

"An attorney can provide guidance and advice, but the ultimate decision rests with the client," Chartier said.

Chartier just finished a trial in which the client testified, and was found not-guilty.

"There's no right or wrong decision that applies to every case," Chartier said, adding: "I do know that the clients in the (Whitmer) kidnapping trial have excellent representation. Their lawyers are incredible advocates, and their clients are extremely well-represented."

Former U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider, who has been following the trial closely, believes Harris's testimony could wind up hurting him.

"It's not only what he said that is a red flag to jurors, but also his tone of voice," Schneider said. "He sounded like he was mocking people who weren't tough enough to take matters into their own hands and fight back against the government. That plays right into exactly what the prosecution is trying to prove."

