Whitmer kidnap plot suspect Daniel Harris' 'risky' testimony could backfire

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tresa Baldas, Detroit Free Press
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gretchen Whitmer
    Gretchen Whitmer
    49th governor of Michigan
Daniel Harris, arraigned in federal court in Kent County, Michigan, faces charges related to what the FBI says was a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Daniel Harris, arraigned in federal court in Kent County, Michigan, faces charges related to what the FBI says was a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In the world of criminal defense attorneys, putting a defendant on the stand can be a risky move, as was evidenced in the Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot trial last week.

One of the defendants took the stand and came off as an angry hot head, if his testimony about an undercover informant is any indication.

"He's a b----," 24-year-old Daniel Harris said of the informant who spied on him while pretending to be his friend.

"He got scared by memes," said Harris, who was mocking the informant for expressing concern over a violent meme. "You went to Iraq, came out hurt, but words hurt you? Words scare you? You’re a b----. Words are words."

Harris's testimony raised eyebrows among many criminal defense attorneys, who questioned how prepared he was for his testimony, and whether or not he hurt his case by losing his cool.

Jury deliberations are currently underway.

"It’s never a good thing when the defendant acts out on the witness stand," said criminal defense attorney Art Weiss, who was part of the defense team in the 2012 Hutaree militia case that fizzled for the government.

Weiss said he rarely puts his clients on the stand.

"It is extremely risky," Weiss said. "And sometimes the defendant conveys the aura or appearance of exactly what the prosecutor has spent their case in chief trying to build."

In this case, the prosecution has portrayed the defendants as being uncontrollable, irate men who plotted to kidnap the governor out of anger over COVID-19 restrictions. Peaceful demonstrations weren't enough, prosecutors said, this group wanted violence.

Criminal defense attorney David Steingold believes Harris played into the prosecution's narrative.

"It's the old story — give them the rope and let them hang themselves," said Steingold, referring to how prosecutors can open the door to inflammatory statements by defendants. "If the prosecutor sees that there's a way to get their goat — you get them angry, and get them to demonstrate the craziness that led to the crazy (kidnap) plot."

That's what Steingold believes happened with Harris, who caught the prosecutor off guard with his b-comment.

The prosecutor was in mid-sentence when he heard Harris cuss. He paused and asked Harris to explain what he meant by "b----." Harris refused. So the prosecutor persisted, and eventually came the b-rant.

"A witness can make a mistake," Steingold said, referring to witnesses who get minor details mixed up while testifying. "But a defendant does not get that leeway. If the first thing that came out of their mouth is a mistake — they’re done."

Harris was the only defendant to testify in the historic domestic terrorism case. After his testimony, all four defendants rested their cases.

Harris's lawyer admitted she wasn't fond of her client's language — but Harris admired the informant, bonded with him as they were both in the military, and looked up to him like a father figure only to get betrayed, she told the jury.

"He's upset," Harris's attorney, Julia Kelly, said during closing arguments. "He has a right to be. Not a word I'd like him to use, but he as a right to be (upset)."

More: Jury in Whitmer kidnap plot has verdicts on some counts, but 'locked on others'

More: Whitmer kidnap plot trial: What we know about jurors deciding historic verdict

'If a jury hates the client ...'

Veteran criminal defense attorney Harold Gurewitz, who defended former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick during his appeals, said he puts his clients on the stand maybe 25% of the time, probably less.

"It’s really risky for a defendant to testify, and that’s why the Constitution says a defendant has no obligation to present any evidence at all," Gurewitz said.

There are cases where it might be important for the defendant to testify, such as a self-defense case, where only the defendant can give that story, Gurewitz noted. But lawyers have to balance several factors, he said, such as "how's the guy going to come across in front of the jury."

"If he doesn’t come across well — that’s really a problem," Gurewitz said.

Oftentimes, a defendant is adamant about testifying, and there's nothing a lawyer can do as the defendant has the final say over such matters, Gurewitz said, noting this sometimes work. He recalled a multi-defendant public corruption trial where one of the defendants wanted to testify. His lawyer was reluctant, as were all the other defense lawyers. But the man testified and got acquitted.

Harris, too, was the only defendant who testified in the Whitmer trial.

But Gurewitz said it's hard to determine the impact of his testimony, particularly his b-rant.

"It’s a kind of a statement that attracts a lot of attention," Gurewitz said, adding it carries "a lot of emotion with it."

"But does it stick out like a sore thumb?" Gurewitz asked.

He couldn't tell.

Attorney Marc Deldin, who represented former Detroit City Council President Charles Pugh in a 2015 sex-grooming trial, said he doesn't believe Harris's testimony hurt him "because the government’s proofs were pretty compelling"

"It didn’t hurt him," Deldin said. "But it sure didn’t help him."

Deldin said preparing a client to testify is critical for lawyers as they need to make sure the person is prepared to handle something that may set them off.

"If the client lacks impulse control and is going to say things like 'b----,' it’s a good idea to counsel on that" Deldin said. "But if a jury hates the client — what he said may not matter."

'Every case is different'

Statistics on how often defendants testify are hard to come by.

According to one 2009 study by the Cornell Law Review, the decision to testify or not to testify doesn't produce much different results. The study looked at more than 300 trials and found that about 77% of defendants who testified were found guilty; of those who chose not to testify, 72% were convicted. That same study also found that jurors “were suspicious of the defendant regardless of whether or not he testified."

Longtime criminal defense attorney Mark Krieger said he's not reluctant to put a defendant on the stand "so long as they're prepared."

"You need to spend a substantial amount of time preparing him to testify," Krieger said. "Is it a good idea? It depends on the case. Every case is different."

Some defendants make great witnesses, Krieger noted, citing one case in particular. He represented former Macomb County Judge Carl Marlinga in his 2004 federal corruption trial involving campaign contributions for a 2002 failed congressional bid.

Marlinga took the stand and was acquitted. The jury liked him so much, Krieger said, it took him out to dinner about a week after trial.

"They felt he did the right thing," Krieger said, adding: "When you put a defendant on the stand, it changes the dynamic of the trial. ... It oftentimes come down to whether you believe the defendant."

But there are some clients you don't want to put on the stand, such as people who are shy, or don't speak well in public, Krieger said.

"I’ve had cases where the client testified and was found guilty — but even then, I don’t believe that the client hurt himself," Krieger said.

In Harris's case, Krieger said the Whitmer kidnap plot suspect could have used a different word to express his feelings about the informant.

"He could have said 'I felt betrayed,' " Krieger said. "That's a nicer way to say it."

Criminal defense attorney Mary Chartier, who represented one of the defendants in the historic female genital mutilation case and convinced a judge to declare the FGM law as unconstitutional, noted that the decision to testify rests solely with the defendant.

"An attorney can provide guidance and advice, but the ultimate decision rests with the client," Chartier said.

Chartier just finished a trial in which the client testified, and was found not-guilty.

"There's no right or wrong decision that applies to every case," Chartier said, adding: "I do know that the clients in the (Whitmer) kidnapping trial have excellent representation. Their lawyers are incredible advocates, and their clients are extremely well-represented."

Former U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider, who has been following the trial closely, believes Harris's testimony could wind up hurting him.

"It's not only what he said that is a red flag to jurors, but also his tone of voice," Schneider said. "He sounded like he was mocking people who weren't tough enough to take matters into their own hands and fight back against the government. That plays right into exactly what the prosecution is trying to prove."

Free Press reporter Arpan Lobo contributed.

Tresa Baldas:tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Whitmer kidnap plot suspect Daniel Harris' testimony could backfire

Recommended Stories

  • Jury in Whitmer kidnap plot has verdicts on some counts, but 'locked on others'

    Jury in the Whitmer kidnap plot case has made some decisions, but is stuck on some counts.

  • Ukrainian consul-general asks AZ Legislature for weaponry; This group wants GOP reps out; Mesa Easter pageant is back

    Good morning, Arizona. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • Worried about Country Thunder Arizona traffic? Here's how you can minimize the aggravation

    Country Thunder Arizona 2022. Yes, there will be traffic in Florence, Arizona. Here's the best way to make sure you don't miss Blake Shelton.

  • Jury says it is deadlocked in Michigan governor kidnapping case

    Jury members told U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in a note that they had reached agreement on some charges, but were at a stalemate on others. Jonker asked the jury, which was in its fifth day of deliberations, to keep working for a few more hours in a renewed attempt to break the stalemate and avoid a mistrial. Prosecutors said Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris planned to abduct Governor Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home in northern Michigan, aiming to end what they perceived to be draconian restrictions championed by the Democrat to control the spread of coronavirus.

  • Doechii Gets Naked With a Full Artillery of Guns in ‘Crazy’ Video

    "Crazy is about un-contained power, creativity and confidence," Doechii says about the track

  • LA County votes to suspend official travel to Florida, Texas over parental rights, transgender laws

    The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors (BOS) on Tuesday approved a motion suspending official travel to Florida and Texas over the southern states' legislation regarding parental rights and transgender minors.

  • The Plot to Broadcast the Murder of Gretchen Whitmer Shows How Far the Right Has Fallen

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyMore than any story other than the attempted right-wing coup d’état of Jan. 6, the conspiracy to assassinate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer illustrates the escalating threat of political violence, the diminution of America’s civil society and the growing menace of a Republican Party willing to excuse, diminish, and at times, even encourage extralegal extremism as a means to achieve its political ends.Yet the trial against four of the 14 allege

  • York: Will the Democrats once again make it about Trump?

    Byron York's column indicates some Democrats are once again energized with making the midterm elections about former President Donald Trump

  • Jury in Whitmer kidnap case asks to see purported bomb evidence as deliberations continue

    Jury in Whitmer kidnap case asks to see "evidence about the pennies," purported to be part of bombing plot.

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed, but Biden's future nominees face uncertain path

    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will take her seat on the U.S. Supreme Court justice this summer once Justice Breyer steps down. CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what this means for the court and the uncertainty surrounding President Biden's future judicial nominees if the GOP wins back control of the Senate.

  • Key West rejects changing cruise rules at private pier. What does it mean for tourists?

    Key West residents opposed to large cruise ships and their hordes of passengers descending on the small island have packed City Hall before to demand changes to reduce their presence.

  • 'Hero' shot by police after appearing to disarm gunman sues California officers, city

    A high school football champion who was shot by police after he appeared to disarm a gunman at a California restaurant has sued the city and its police

  • Trump adviser Bannon blocked from using key defense in July U.S. trial

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday dealt a setback to Steve Bannon ahead of his upcoming criminal trial, blocking former President Donald Trump's adviser from telling jurors that he relied on advice from lawyers when he defied a congressional subpoena. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols blocked Bannon's attorneys from making an argument known as the "advice of counsel" defense during the trial, which is scheduled to begin on July 18. Bannon was charged in November with two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena issued by a House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

  • No shoving or biting! Unruly U.S. airline passengers get big fines

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -An American Airlines passenger who allegedly shoved a flight attendant and spit at crew members has been hit with the biggest fine ever issued by U.S. aviation regulators, and another fine topping $75,000 was issued to a Delta Air Lines passenger who bit a fellow passenger after trying to hug and kiss another. Since January 2021 when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed a zero-tolerance policy, the agency has proposed fines of about $7 million for disruptive passengers.

  • Finland to clarify next steps on possible NATO entry within weeks

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland will clarify next steps regarding a possible decision to seek NATO membership in the coming weeks, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters after attending a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Thursday. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, opinion polls commissioned by Finnish media outlets have shown a swift U-turn in public opinion in Finland with the majority now favouring joining U.S.-led NATO. Finland, a European Union member state, shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia.Haavisto said Russia's invasion had shown that Russia is willing to take increasing risks in its military operations, can quickly mobilise more than 100,000 soldiers against a neighbouring country, and has mooted more openly than before the possible use of its nuclear and biological weapons.

  • Defendants protest trial delays in New Mexico compound raid

    A second defendant is invoking the right to a speedy trial in the 2018 raid on a squalid family compound in northern New Mexico that uncovered the remains of a 3-year-old boy and led to charges of kidnapping, firearms and terrorism charges, defense attorneys confirmed Thursday. Subhanah Wahhaj, one of five defendants who have been incarcerated since the raid, gave birth to a child during her initial months in federal custody. “We filed the speedy-trial notice because it’s been (nearly) four years, and based on the evidence in the case we don’t think our client belongs in jail any more,” said Ryan Villa, a court-appointed attorney for Wahhaj.

  • Octavia Spencer, Barack Obama and More React to Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Confirmation

    Celebrities and politicians are sharing their reactions to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court on Thursday. Octavia Spencer, Viola Davis and Barack Obama are just a few of the high-profile figures offering their congratulations following the historic moment of Jackson becoming the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court

  • Republican registrations surge in Pennsylvania in warning sign for Democrats

    Republicans are registering formerly Democratic voters at four times the rate that Democrats are making the reverse conversion in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, a warning sign for Democrats as they try to keep control of the U.S. Congress. The Republican gains in Pennsylvania, home to a critical U.S. Senate race, follow a pattern seen in other states that could have competitive contests in November's elections, as high levels of disapproval with President Joe Biden's handling of his job are helping narrow the long-held advantage held by Democrats in numbers of registered voters.

  • Russians' spending on food doubles following Ukraine war - U.N. food agency

    Russian citizens are spending on average 40% of their disposable income on food - about twice as much as they did before the Russia-Ukraine war, the director of the U.N. food agency's Russia liaison office told Reuters. Russian government data shows annual food inflation hit 18.75% on April 1 as the economy reels from Western sanctions imposed on Moscow following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

  • This South Korean chain is bringing its brand of fried chicken to the High Desert

    The first Twozone Chicken takeout location in the High Desert offers flavorful, fresh fried chicken with dipping sauces and imaginative side dishes.