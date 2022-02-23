Whitmer kidnap plot suspects argue entrapment in Jackson County case

Pete Musico (left) and Paul Bellar listen to an attorney speak in front of Judge Thomas D. Wilson at the Jackson County Courthouse in Jackson on Monday, December 20, 2021 for their role in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Three men accused of supporting others in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are fighting Wednesday to have their cases thrown out, saying the government was pulling the strings.

Pete Musico, 44; his son-in-law, Joseph Morrison, 27; and Paul Bellar, 23, appeared Wednesday morning in Jackson County’s 4th Circuit Court to argue they were entrapped by the FBI and an informant.

The three – of 14 men who were charged at the state and federal levels – were expected to make their arguments in December but had the case pushed after filings in the federal case raised defense attorneys’ alarms about three FBI agents, including one who is key in the local case.

Federal prosecutors in December said in a filing that they don't intend to call FBI Special Agent Henrik Impola to testify in their portion of the case. They asked that defense attorneys in the federal matter be kept from introducing at trial allegations by an attorney in an unrelated case that Impola committed perjury.

Federal prosecutors said the allegations are unfounded and a federal judge ruled that the allegations – and histories and concerns with two other agents – would not be shared with the jury.

On Wednesday, Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddaman said that though she’d filed a motion regarding the allegations – ones she said were false – the defense attorneys had agreed to not address the issue in the hearing on Wednesday, so she wouldn't argue it right away. She said she would raise it before trial, however.

And Impola was first to take the stand on Wednesday.

