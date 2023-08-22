WHITMER KIDNAP PLOT TRIAL Jurors chosen; trial to start Wednesday

Aug. 22—BELLAIRE — A jury of seven men and 11 women was seated Monday after a daylong selection process in the trial of three men facing charges related to a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"You cannot discuss this case with anyone. People are going to have questions — that's the nature of the beast," 13th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn told the 18 Antrim County residents just before 5 p.m. Monday.

The trial of co-defendants Eric Molitor and brothers Michael Null and William Null, who've each pleaded not guilty to providing material support for an act of terrorism and committing a felony with a firearm, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday. It's expected to last between two and three weeks.

In previous state and federal trials, 11 men, who prosecutors characterized as holding extremist anti-government views, were either found guilty by a jury for their role in the plot or accepted plea agreements in exchange for their testimony.

Monday's jury selection process filled Bellaire High School's auditorium with court staff, attorneys, bailiffs and other security, the defendants and their attorneys, prosecutors, law enforcement and more than 100 prospective jurors all drawn from traditionally conservative Antrim County.

During voir dire — which refers to the questioning by state prosecutors, defense attorneys and the judge — a number of prospective jurors expressed distrust of the government and the media.

"Anything that has to do with three-letter government, I'm suspicious," one prospective juror told Judge Hamlyn, who is presiding over the case. "I've had friends and family devastated by those agencies."

After further questioning by Hamlyn, the man specified his ire was directed at the FBI, the CIA and the IRS.

Hamlyn pointed out that at least one FBI agent was expected to testify in the upcoming trial and asked whether the prospective juror could put his opinion aside, weigh the evidence and deliver a fair verdict.

"In this day and age, probably not," the man said.

Another prospective juror said he felt confused by the actions of certain national politicians, offering as an example former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tearing up a speech delivered by former President Donald Trump.

Pelosi in February 2020 tore up a copy of the former president's speech, live on camera, during a divisive State of the Union address which she later called a "manifesto of mistruths."

Hamlyn explained, separately and to several prospective jurors, how serving on a jury is a civic duty and means putting aside one's personal and political opinions, listening to and weighing testimony and other evidence, deliberating with fellow jurors and returning a fair verdict.

"Neither Nancy Pelosi nor Donald Trump are part of this case," the judge stated before asking the man if he could set aside his feelings, listen objectively to the evidence and use only that to render a verdict.

The prospective juror said he could not.

Hamlyn excused both men "for cause," meaning the court determined, during questioning, that they were unqualified to serve as jurors in this case.

Other prospective jurors excused for cause said they'd either pre-judged the case against the defendants, served on a grand jury related to a drug investigation and were shaken by the experience, had "no interest in determining" a verdict, prioritized law enforcement over other witnesses, cared for elderly parents, knew Gov. Whitmer, or had health or professional issues which made serving on the jury a hardship.

Defense attorneys and state prosecutors separately excused another two dozen prospective jurors using "pre-emptive challenges," for which a stated reason is not required.

Lead prosecutor William Rollstin, an assistant attorney general in Dana Nessel's office, asked prospective jurors whether they had strong feelings — positive or negative — about Gov. Whitmer.

"Does it matter who the victim is?" Rollstin asked a number of prospective jurors, many of whom said it did not, though only one prospective juror said she supported the governor and was later excused in a pre-emptive challenge.

Attorney Thomas Siver, who represents Michael Null, questioned jurors about a variety of issues, including the state's newly-passed expungement laws, whether they would deliver a not-guilty verdict if the state did not prove every element of the crimes charged and the concept of presumption of innocence.

"Mike Null," Siver said, again and again, while placing his hands on his client's shoulders, "as he sits here today, guilty or not guilty?"

Every prospective juror he asked this question answered "not guilty."

Attorney Damien Nunzio, who represents William Null, urged jurors to use common sense while weighing the evidence and during deliberations.

"What we don't want is, we don't want you to check your common sense at the door," Nunzio said. "You have to say to yourself, what makes sense and what doesn't make sense."

During the preliminary hearing, held about a year ago in front of 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka, the state presented a variety of photographs, text messages, selections of audio and video recordings between, or taken by, what was then five defendants facing the state charges. This was offered as evidence to bind the case over to circuit court for trial.

Shawn Fix and Brian Higgins have since accepted plea agreements in exchange for their testimony, though neither man is listed on the state's witness list, filed with the court in late July, or on the prosecution's amended list, filed several days later.