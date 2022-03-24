Whitmer kidnap plotter: I joined the plan because I was on a suicide mission

Kaleb Franks, arraigned in federal court in Kent County, Michigan, faces charges related to what the FBI says was a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A second convicted kidnap plotter took the stand Tuesday with explosive testimony, telling jurors he joined the plan to snatch Gov. Gretchen Whitmer because he was on a suicide mission.

"I was hoping that I would be killed in the process," Kaleb Franks testified. "I no longer wanted to live."

Franks explained that he had mentally fallen apart following the deaths of three family members in one year: his mom, stepdad and stepbrother. He did not say how they died, only that he was looking for an escape, and so he joined a scheme that he believed could make that happen.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth asked him to explain why he felt he would die in the kidnapping scheme.

The photo shows defendant Kaleb Franks (at far left) with a rifle equipped with a suppressor, also known as a silencer, used to muffle both the sound and the flash of rifle fire.

"I felt that it was a very risky choice," Franks answered, adding he was preparing for "getting in a shootout with the police."

"In my opinion, we would be bound to die."

Franks is the second convicted defendant to take the stand in the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Whitmer out of anger over COVID-19 restrictions.

Franks, whose lawyer once aggressively argued entrapment claims, struck a deal with the government and pleaded guilty one month before the trial, admitting he willingly joined the kidnapping plan and that no one set him up.

“(Franks) was not entrapped or induced to commit any crimes by these individuals. (He) also knows (his co-defendants) were not entrapped, based on personal observation and discussions,” Franks' plea deal states.

Franks' testimony follows that of Ty Garbin, who spent two days on the stand, telling jurors that he willingly joined the plan to kidnap the governor, and so did the others.

Franks took the stand at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Among the first comments he made to the jury was admitting that he lied about his involvement in the kidnap plot when he was arrested by the FBI in a sting outside an Ypsilanti warehouse in October 2020.

"I didn't want to go to jail," Franks testified.

His testimony continues.

