Whitmer kidnap plotters ‘were planning mass televised execution of public officials’

Authorities allege members of anti-government paramilitary groups took part in plotting the kidnapping of Gov Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, before the election (AP)

New details of a subplot amidst the plan to kidnap Michigan governor have alleged that the militia group intended to take over the capitol building and televise executions of officials.

According to a report by ABC7, federal and state authorities have claimed in new filings that the 14 men charged in the kidnapping plot had also planned more violent measures.

The broadcaster reported that new filings show another plan the militiamen had drawn up involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants.

These members would then allegedly stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials, according to the government documents.

Elements of another plan involved burning down the statehouse, while the Legislature was in session and locking every door, leaving no survivors, The Detroit News reported.

ABC News reported that documents, filed in Jackson County Court in October, claim that alleged group leader Adam Fox sought to recruit 200 men to storm the Michigan state Capitol building.

"We are one of the few states that does not ban guns in our state capitol building, and clearly there have been threats made on the lives of our legislators”, said Dana Nessel, Michigan's attorney general, in an interview with ABC7.

“You probably saw the pictures back from in April, where we had armed gunman, some of them, same defendants in this case, that were hovering over state senators with long guns, screaming and yelling at them as they were deliberating, as they were discussing legislation and as they were voting, so that remains a big concern to me in a very scary scenario,” she said.

Six men are charged in federal court and eight others are charged in state court and believed to be members or associates of the Wolverine Watchmen.

Brian Higgins, one of the 14 men charged in the case and one of the eight facing state charges, is planning to challenge his extradition to Michigan, his lawyer said on Wednesday, The Detroit Free Press reported.

Mr Higgins’ lawyer argued in a court filing that the extradition paperwork is improper as it was signed by Gov Whitmer, the target of the plot.

“To put it more bluntly, the requisition was signed in an official capacity by someone with a clear, undeniable conflict of interest in the case against Mr Higgins," Christopher Van Wagner, the attorney, wrote in the filing according to The Free Press.

Two suspects appeared in court on Friday to seek bond reductions. The reductions were granted by a Michigan judge, who had also previously reduced the bond of another one of the men in October.

