Whitmer kidnap probe leads feds to explosives, arsenals

Robert Snell, The Detroit News
Mar. 31—Accused violent extremists hoarded weapons and bomb components in caches scattered across the country while plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to new FBI files obtained by The Detroit News.

Lists of items seized from people facing federal charges in Michigan show the reach and depth of the Whitmer plot during a broader crackdown on what the government has labeled violent extremism in Michigan. The items were seized by federal agents investigating the alleged Whitmer conspiracy last fall.

FBI agents seized more than 70 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from those charged in the Whitmer case along with key bomb components in two states.

Weapons and explosives were found by agents probing the Whitmer plot in a remote training camp deep in the forests of Northern Michigan and from an accused bombmaker in Delaware.

The lists provide a travelogue of terror and hate involving alleged criminal activity in at least three states and are coming to light as federal prosecutors consider filing weapons of mass destruction charges in the Whitmer kidnapping case. The charge could lead to longer prison sentences for five defendants if convicted following an October trial.

"It is important to recognize that again and again in these cases that the government seemingly disrupts, the allegations do show coordinated, focused and growing threats," said Jon Lewis, a research fellow at the Program on Extremism at George Washington University.

Prosecutors handling the Whitmer kidnapping case first revealed in October that they had found bomb parts. But details were not released until The News obtained lists of forfeited items found during raids in Michigan and Delaware, and until federal prosecutors filed a more comprehensive list Tuesday.

Delaware resident Barry Croft was arrested in connection with the Whitmer investigation in early October. His arrest followed a months-long investigation involving undercover FBI agents and witnesses who wore secret audio and video recording devices.

On Oct. 8, agents in Delaware seized a .10-mm Glock pistol from Croft's truck and took a 12-gauge shotgun, two swords, a hatchet and a knife. They also seized a brand of "Dr. Atomic's Exploding Targets," boxes of rifle primers, propane canisters, a box of 6,000 ball bearings and containers of smokeless powder.

This video demonstrates detonation of exploding targets that carry the same brand name as those seized from Barry Croft. (Video: YouTube)

Prosecutors portray Croft as a ringleader of the alleged Whitmer plot.

"He was the prime mover behind the group's construction, testing and detonation of weapons of mass destruction," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler wrote.

Croft and others were simply airing grievances and lacked a plot, said his lawyer, Joshua Blanchard. Other defense lawyers have portrayed their clients as tough talkers who were exercising their First Amendment rights who never carried out any kidnapping plot. They also suggested federal agents and informants entrapped their clients.

Along with arresting Croft, investigators seized 46 firearms and a crossbow from convicted plotter Ty Garbin, 25, of Hartland Township.

At Garbin's camp near Luther, which the group used for tactical and firearms training, investigators seized explosives, copper disks, metal fragments, metal staples and consumer fireworks labeled "Colorful Willow" and "Commander in Chief."

Pyrotechnics, fireworks and smokeless powder were among the most common devices used in explosions investigated by the ATF in 2018. Fireworks were used in 37% of the nearly 300 bombing incidents investigated by the bureau that year.

"It certainly sounds like the intention was to make a bomb," said Jimmie Oxley, an explosives expert and University of Rhode Island chemistry professor.

BBs, primers and exploding targets can be purchased legally and for innocuous purposes, Oxley said.

"But to have all of it and the guns and everything else, I see that the conclusion the FBI is making is extremely logical," said Oxley, co-director of the university's Center of Excellence in Explosives, Detection, Mitigation and Response, who has worked with the FBI.

Croft's lawyer declined to comment.

Before investigators left Croft in jail, they also seized several personal items, including Croft's trademark tricorn hat, which was popular in the 18th century, and a Hawaiian shirt. The shirts are considered the standard uniform of members of the Boogaloo movement who use the movement's name as a slang term for a second civil war or collapse of civilization and frequently show up at protests armed with rifles.

Agents also seized a box containing "Three Percent" patches. Croft is the national leader of the 3 Percenters, a small militia that participated in the Jan. 6 insurgence at the U.S. Capitol, FBI Special Agent Richard Trask testified during an earlier court hearing.

Bombs play a major part in the Whitmer kidnapping conspiracy, according to the FBI.

Croft is accused of traveling from his home in Delaware to Wisconsin and Michigan to train and practice building and detonating improvised explosive devices. He also helped surveil Whitmer's vacation home in northern Michigan, according to the government.

On July 11, Croft, Garbin and a third accused plotter, Lake Orion resident Daniel Harris, tried to detonate two IEDs during a training exercise in Wisconsin.

Two months later, Croft, Garbin, Harris, Potterville resident Adam Fox and other members of the alleged conspiracy were at a remote, heavily wooded camp near Luther. They practiced assaulting a building and discussed tactics for attacking Whitmer's security detail with IEDs, a projectile launcher and other weapons, according to the government.

During one surveillance run on Sept. 12, Croft and Fox inspected the underside of a highway bridge near Whitmer's vacation home to find a spot to mount an explosive charge, prosecutors said.

"With that many BBs, the BBs aren't about blowing up the bridge. The explosives would take down bridge," Oxley said. "The BBs are to hurt people. That's the only reason for the BBs."

While at the Luther camp, Croft donated a shrapnel-filled IED near human silhouette targets, the FBI alleged.

On Sept. 13, prosecutors say Fox ordered $4,000 worth of explosives from an undercover FBI agent.

The FBI arrested more than a dozen people on state and federal charges in early October after prosecutors said several members of the alleged plot drove to Ypsilanti to pay the undercover FBI agent.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews

Staff Writers Riley Beggin and Beth LeBlanc contributed.

