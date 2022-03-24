Whitmer, lawmakers agree on sweeping $4.7 billion water and infrastructure deal

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan lawmakers have a deal to spend approximately $4.7 billion on an expansive plan to replace lead water pipes, improve dam safety, shore up the state's unemployment system and more.

The compromise on a supplemental spending bill for the 2022 financial year was announced late Wednesday evening, marking another budget compromise between Republican legislative leaders and the Whitmer administration.

"These are tough times for families, small businesses and communities, and this bipartisan supplemental will help grow our economy, create jobs and invest in every region of our state," Whitmer said in a joint statement issued after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

"I look forward to signing this supplemental when it reaches my desk and continuing in this spirit of collaboration to pass another balanced, bipartisan budget that delivers on the kitchen-table issues.”

Republican legislative leaders introduced the plan in the House Appropriations Committee. After delaying the vote on the bill for more than 13 hours, the actual meeting lasted less than 15 minutes before the committee voted to send the measure to the full House by a 27-0 margin, with two members abstaining.

“We have an unprecedented opportunity to make monumental improvements to the structural foundation of Michigan communities for decades to come,” Appropriations Committee Chairman Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, said.

“We must take advantage of it and do it the right way. This plan will use one-time resources available today to benefit our children and grandchildren for the rest of their lives — which is extremely important given the potential ramifications of current federal policies in future years.”

The plan is expected to quickly proceed through both legislative chambers before lawmakers leave for a two-week spring break on Thursday.

Approximately $3.1 billion of the funds in the plan come from federal COVID-19 relief dollars, according to the House Fiscal Agency.

While specific legislative language was not immediately available, a summary of the plan obtained by the Free Press indicates the measure includes:

More than $1.7 billion to improve drinking water through lead line replacements, eradicating dangerous PFAS chemicals, and creating "healthy hydration" locations in schools and child care facilities.

Almost $500 million in rental and housing assistance; advocates have called for this funding for months, pointing to workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic who now risk losing their homes.

$450 million for state and local park upgrades.

More than $380 million for road and bridge improvements.

$322 million in "COVID-19 relief." While specifics were not provided, in the past this has referenced funding to expand testing and vaccination efforts.

More than $300 million to shore up the riskiest dams in the state, including $250 million specifically for the dams in Midland and Gladwin counties that failed in 2020.

$250 million to expand access to broadband internet services, a persistent problem especially in rural areas of the state.

Almost $140 million to "fight fraud" and provide additional funding for the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

While Whitmer and Republican lawmakers routinely clash, they have found common ground on massive spending measures. The Legislature agreed to allocate more than $1 billion in federal aid earlier this year — although Whitmer and other Democrats argue it should've gone to families and workers in need months earlier. And last summer, everyone celebrated a $17.1 billion education funding plan.

The latest deal comes after substantial wrangling and political debate, centered at times on a fiasco in Benton Harbor, deteriorating road conditions and cries to allocate federal pandemic relief.

Water

The largest chunk of the spending will go toward safe drinking water improvements.

Whitmer weathered substantial criticism from environmental advocates and GOP critics as lead issues languished in Benton Harbor. A series of missteps, both by the administration and the Legislature, left the majority Black city in southwest Michigan without safe tap water for more than three years. The problems evoked comparisons to the Flint water crisis, a characterization the Whitmer administration adamantly rebuffs.

The administration previously pledged to spend billions in federal relief dollars on replacing water lines and other improvement projects in the city, and continues to distribute bottled water. But lead water pipes remain an issue in hundreds of communities across the state and will take billions of dollars over the course of many years to completely fix.

In addition to roughly $1 billion specifically designated to replace pipes and remove PFAS — so-called "forever chemicals" because they don't break down easily, the budget plan also includes more than $700 million in grants for local communities. The grants are supposed to help cities and counties "protect public health and fix failing septic systems," according to the plan summary.

Infrastructure

Whitmer’s 2023 budget proposal, still before the Legislature, proposed a $1 billion boost in funding for roads, bridges, dams and other infrastructure. Through the new funding bill, hundreds of millions of dollars are destined for long-required repairs.

Michigan’s crumbling infrastructure and how to pay for improving it is an issue both Whitmer and her predecessor, former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, have grappled with.

Snyder pushed through a 7-cent-per-gallon increase in the state fuel tax, indexed to inflation, in 2015. But that had not come close to fixing the problem by 2018, when Whitmer made “fix the damn roads” a major promise of her campaign.

The Republican-controlled Legislature rejected her proposal for a 45-cent-per-gallon increase in the fuel tax in 2019. Whitmer then went around the Legislature and got the State Transportation Commission to OK a $3.5-billion, multiyear bonding plan. However, the bond money can be used only to fix state roads and bridges, not local ones.

In additional to the $380 million for roads, bridges and pumping stations, the supplemental summary also indicated there would be funding for airports, public transportation and similar entities.

President Joe Biden’s 2021 infrastructure bill, which costs more than $1 trillion, is sending $7.3 billion to fix Michigan roads and $563 million for bridges.

The 2020 failure of dams near Midland underscored the fact that Michigan’s infrastructure problems go well beyond roads. In addition to dams, the state has scores of bridges in need of repair or replacement.

All of the $300 million dedicated for dam safety is intended for so-called "high risk structures," according to the supplemental summary.

Unemployment

Perhaps no state agency faced as much scrutiny and criticism during the COVID-19 pandemic as the Unemployment Insurance Agency. A series of damning audits highlighted sweeping issues, from distributing billions of dollars in potentially fraudulent benefits to inadequate hiring and training practices.

For months, agency leaders and the Whitmer administration acknowledged improvements were needed, but pointed to a massive workload that could be solved only with additional resources.

The funding bill provides $140 million that's clearly aimed at improving services at the agency. While a breakdown of how the money would be allocated was not immediately available, some of it will go to a pot of funds called the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

It's a pot of money filled by businesses through taxes, with the money then used to pay unemployment benefits for workers. It was used extensively in the earliest days of the pandemic, and served as the source of significant political fights between the governor and Republican lawmakers.

