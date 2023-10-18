Whitmer’s office says individual attempted to breach summer residence in August

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ’s (D) office said Tuesday that an intruder attempted to scale a cliff by her official summer residence on Mackinac Island in August before the individual was apprehended by her security detail.

“We received a report of an individual attempting to breach the governor’s property through a restricted area,” said JoAnne Huls, the governor’s chief of staff. “This individual’s actions are taken extremely seriously given the recent plot to kidnap and kill her and ongoing threats to governors in other states. The governor is grateful for the Michigan State Police’s vigilance and quick response during the incident, and we are in touch with the proper authorities as the investigation happens. Any acts or threats of violence or intimidation against elected officials have no place in Michigan or this country.”

The incident took place on Aug. 26. The individual in question was seen scaling a cliff on Mackinac Island in close proximity to the governor’s residence. No arrests were made in the incident.

In a separate statement to The Hill, Michigan State Police confirmed that an individual was detained and that they are monitoring the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“The Michigan State Police can confirm that an individual was detained and questioned in a restricted area of the Mackinac Island resident property,” said Col. James F. Grady, director of the Michigan State Police. “Our troopers take all threats and incidents very seriously, including this one. We are monitoring this situation to understand the scope of the individual’s intentions and connections to any known previous or ongoing threats against all government officials.”

News of the incident comes three years after 14 members of a militia group were charged in state and federal court in connection with a plot to kidnap Whitmer from the governor’s summer residence on Mackinac Island. The plot derived from the militia members’ discontent with the COVID-19 restrictions Whitmer imposed in the state. Nine of the members were convicted, and five were cleared. The last trial connected to the plot concluded last month when three men were acquitted.

The plot drew attention to threats of violence against politicians. Earlier this month, a man illegally brought a loaded handgun to Wisconsin’s state capital in Madison and demanded to see Gov. Tony Evers (D). The man was arrested and taken into custody but posted bail that same day and returned to the state capital with an assault rifle and was taken into custody again.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.