Whitmer orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor MSU students killed in shooting

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags with all public buildings and grounds in Michigan lowered to half-staff on Tuesday in recognition of the three students killed in the mass shooting at Michigan State University one year ago.

"A year ago (Tuesday), every Spartan’s heart stood still as our community was shattered by a devastating act of gun violence," Whitmer said in a release. "Today we honor the memories of those we lost and hold each other close as we continue to grieve and process. We are - and always will be - Spartan Strong, but days like today are hard for everyone. I encourage us all to give each other some grace and be there for one another. We will get through this together.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Wednesday.

