Whitmer pitches $75 million plan to muzzle gun violence

Gov. Whitmer pitched a plan to spend $75 million of federal stimulus money to reduce gun crime in cities statewide.

“Every Michigander, no matter where they live or who they are, deserves to live safely. As a former prosecutor, I am committed to protecting public safety and reducing crime so we can build strong, vibrant communities together,” Whitmer said in a statement.

“We must put Michiganders first by investing in law enforcement officers, getting illegal guns off our streets, and pursuing investments in jobs, justice, and education. I will work with anyone to bring down crime and help Michiganders feel safe in their community."

Whitmer’s public safety proposal includes investing more money into Michigan’s police departments to strengthen training policies and programs and foster collaboration between state and local departments.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan welcomed the plan.

“Detroit and cities across the state are working every day to address violent crime and we appreciate the Governor’s leadership and partnership,” Duggan said in a statement. “Her plan to provide additional funding in these critical areas will be a great boost to our efforts to make our communities safer.”

Whitmer’s proposal focuses on getting illegal guns off the streets and increasing the number of visiting judges to tackle the backlog which has piled up during the pandemic.

“I am confident that these discussion are going to be fruitful, continuous, and solution oriented,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. “While funding police officers is important, I must emphasize that properly funding prosecutors, focusing on mental health solutions for defendants and the victims of crime, and focusing on global and holistic results will ultimately be what drives down crime,” she continued. “The old ways of doing things no longer work especially since family violence, gun violence, and criminal driving offenses are totally out of control.”

Since 2019, violent crime has increased in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing, and many other cities nationwide. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has dedicated $180,000 to reduce youth gun violence, while Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley declared a state of emergency over gun violence.

