Whitmer says $80.7B budget proposal for 2025 will ease pocketbook issues for Michiganders

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made free preschool and community college a centerpiece of an $80.7 billion budget she presented to state lawmakers Wednesday for the 2025 fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

“Together, let’s lower costs for working families, deliver the Michigan Guarantee to offer every Michigan child a free public education from pre-K through community college, save family caregivers thousands on their taxes, and power our economic and workforce development to build and lead the future," Whitmer said in a news release.

She said the budget will not raise taxes and will make another deposit into the state's Rainy Day Fund, bringing its balance to a record $2.2 billion.

Whitmer's proposal includes a $14.3 billion general fund, which is the state's main checking account, and a $19 billion School Aid Fund.

State Budget Director Jen Flood has described the 2025 budget proposal as a "return to normal" after years of massive surpluses largely spurred by federal stimulus measures responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But she and Whitmer said progress in eliminating unfunded post-retirement health care liabilities in the Michigan Public School Employees' Retirement System had freed up about $670 million to spend in classrooms as the state continues to work to reduce other unfunded MPSERS pension liabilities.

The 2024 budget was signed into law at $81.7 billion but later had about $276 million in supplemental spending added to it, bringing the total to about $82 billion, according to Senate Fiscal Agency tracking of appropriations bills. The 2023 budget was signed into law at $76 billion, but later had more than $1.35 billion in supplemental spending added, bringing its total to close to $77.4 billion.

Whitmer previously outlined in her State of the State address last month many of the proposals she detailed Wednesday, including a tax credit for family caregivers, rebates for new car purchases, and an innovation fund to support start-up companies.

Free public education from pre-K through community college

Whitmer asked for $650 million to remove all income eligibility requirements for 4-year-olds to attend preschool at no cost to their families and $330 million for a Michigan Achievement Scholarship to attend community college.

Flood said investments in early childhood education is "where we get the biggest bang for our buck."

Last year, Whitmer launched a new education department focused on early childhood learning and higher education. "For too long, we have thought of education as K-12, but we know that's not good enough if we want to remain competitive," Whitmer wrote in a tweet announcing her education overhaul.

As part of her goal to expand access to educational opportunities to more residents, Whitmer initially set a goal of providing universal access to state-funded pre-K by the end of her second term as governor in 2026. But in her State of the State speech last month, she announced her plan to shorten that timeline by two years, providing pre-kindergarten for every 4-year-old starting in the next state budget.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer gives fives after taking a photo with first-grade students after stopping in their classroom during a visit at Forest Park Elementary in Eastpointe on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Whitmer also wants lawmakers to provide funding for two years' tuition-free community college to all high school graduates in Michigan.

The governor proposed a 2.5% per-pupil increase for K-12 students, bringing the basic per-pupil grant to $9,849 per pupil. She asked lawmakers to continue a program providing free breakfast and lunch to all public school students in K-12.

The budget also proposes a 2.5% funding increase for higher education.

Cost-saving proposals for Michiganders' pocketbooks

Whitmer detailed a couple of proposals aimed at lowering costs for Michiganders, including measures to reduce housing costs through a $1.4-billion housing construction and rehabilitation program, through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

She proposed a caregiver tax credit in Michigan that would provide up to $5,000 in tax relief for uncompensated caregivers supporting aging or sick relatives to cover expenses such as counseling, transportation and nursing or respite services.

That's proposed to cost $59 million in 2025, according to the budget documents.

Whitmer also put forward a tax savings plan aimed at boosting vehicle sales in Michigan. The proposed "MI Vehicle Rebate" would save buyers $1,000 on new internal combustion vehicle purchases and $2,000 on new battery electric or hybrid vehicle purchases with an additional $500 in savings on vehicles made in unionized facilities.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer stands by as Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist sits in a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD ZR2 while touring the floor during the 2023 North American International Auto Show held at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

The proposal marks Whitmer's third attempt to ask lawmakers to approve tax savings for car purchases. But for the first time, she has expanded the proposal to include all new vehicle purchases, not just electric vehicles, at a proposed cost of $25 million. While her latest proposal expands the types of vehicle covered, it would set aside about half the funding compared to previous versions. The savings program would continue until the funds dry up.

Whitmer proposed a plan under which more than 275,000 small businesses with fewer than 100 employees would have the option to enroll their workers in a state-managed retirement plan.

Business subsidies aimed at growing Michigan's economy

Whitmer also outlined her ideas for supporting Michigan's businesses. She proposed a payroll tax deduction for companies that create jobs in the state, and a $60 million innovation fund to support start-up companies and a research and development tax credit.

The governor requested an additional $500 million for the state SOAR (Strategic Outreach Attraction Reserve) Fund that provides grants to companies that create jobs in the state and money to prepare their work sites. The program has largely been used to subsidize electric vehicle-related projects, and state budget deputy director Kyle Guerrant said the recommended boost in funding for SOAR will "attract transformational projects and keep Michigan at the forefront of manufacturing."

The budget proposes a $247.6 million investment in state roads and another $150 million in spending on bridges and culverts.

