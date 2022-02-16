Whitmer says Michigan Senate GOP's tax cut plan is 'not sustainable'

LANSING — A tax cut plan approved Tuesday by the Michigan Senate is not sustainable, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday, signaling a likely veto if it is approved by the House in similar form.

And a smaller across-the-board cut in Michigan's personal income tax rate does not make a lot of sense either, Whitmer said at a Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce event at Lansing Community College.

In a party line vote Tuesday, the Republican-controlled Senate passed legislation that would reduce the personal income tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9% and cut the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 3.9%. The proposals would reduce tax collections by more than $2.5 billion by the 2024 financial year, according to an analysis from the Senate Fiscal Agency.

The state is sitting on a surplus of about $7 billion as the Legislature works on Whitmer's recent budget proposal for 2023, but Whitmer and state budget officials have cautioned that much of the surplus is one-time money and therefore can't be used to sustain an ongoing tax cut that would cost more than about $700 million annually.

Whitmer also said that federal stimulus money can't be used to pay for a tax cut. Her two targeted proposals — a repeal of taxes on certain pension income introduced under former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and a tripling of the Earned Income Tax Credit for low-income workers — can be paid for from projected growth in state tax revenues, she said.

"The tax cuts that I proposed we can pay for with ongoing revenue," Whitmer said. "The $2.5 billion tax cut that the Senate passed yesterday, I don't believe is sustainable and would undermine our ability to fund things like education and infrastructure and public safety."

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, touted the plan on Twitter Tuesday as "$2.5 billion back to the people who need it most and know how to use it best — taxpayers!"

Whitmer said targeted tax cuts make more sense because of the impact they would have on Michiganders like seniors and families living in or near poverty.

Asked about whether she would favor an across-the-board income tax cut that was smaller than the one approved by the Senate, Whitmer said: "A small amount of money that goes to every single person ... I think would not make a lot of sense, it would not have a meaningful impact on the quality of life of people who we know are struggling."

Still, Whitmer said she is open to discussions with state lawmakers.

"The introduction of the budget is the opening salvo," she said. "Now, the work starts to happen."

