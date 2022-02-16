Whitmer says Michigan Senate GOP's tax cut plan is 'not sustainable'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul Egan, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gretchen Whitmer
    Gretchen Whitmer
    49th governor of Michigan

LANSING — A tax cut plan approved Tuesday by the Michigan Senate is not sustainable, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday, signaling a likely veto if it is approved by the House in similar form.

And a smaller across-the-board cut in Michigan's personal income tax rate does not make a lot of sense either, Whitmer said at a Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce event at Lansing Community College.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

In a party line vote Tuesday, the Republican-controlled Senate passed legislation that would reduce the personal income tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9% and cut the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 3.9%. The proposals would reduce tax collections by more than $2.5 billion by the 2024 financial year, according to an analysis from the Senate Fiscal Agency.

The state is sitting on a surplus of about $7 billion as the Legislature works on Whitmer's recent budget proposal for 2023, but Whitmer and state budget officials have cautioned that much of the surplus is one-time money and therefore can't be used to sustain an ongoing tax cut that would cost more than about $700 million annually.

More: Michigan Senate GOP approves bill with massive income tax rate cut

More: Whitmer's $74.1B budget boosts K-12 schools and higher ed, offers targeted tax cuts

Whitmer also said that federal stimulus money can't be used to pay for a tax cut. Her two targeted proposals — a repeal of taxes on certain pension income introduced under former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and a tripling of the Earned Income Tax Credit for low-income workers — can be paid for from projected growth in state tax revenues, she said.

"The tax cuts that I proposed we can pay for with ongoing revenue," Whitmer said. "The $2.5 billion tax cut that the Senate passed yesterday, I don't believe is sustainable and would undermine our ability to fund things like education and infrastructure and public safety."

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, touted the plan on Twitter Tuesday as "$2.5 billion back to the people who need it most and know how to use it best — taxpayers!"

Whitmer said targeted tax cuts make more sense because of the impact they would have on Michiganders like seniors and families living in or near poverty.

Asked about whether she would favor an across-the-board income tax cut that was smaller than the one approved by the Senate, Whitmer said: "A small amount of money that goes to every single person ... I think would not make a lot of sense, it would not have a meaningful impact on the quality of life of people who we know are struggling."

Still, Whitmer said she is open to discussions with state lawmakers.

"The introduction of the budget is the opening salvo," she said. "Now, the work starts to happen."

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @paulegan4. Read more on Michigan politics and sign up for our elections newsletter.

Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Whitmer: Tax cut plan passed by Michigan Senate not sustainable

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nonprofits in Yuma provide ‘border aid runs’ as the number of migrants seeking asylum hit an all time high

    In the last month, hundreds of National Guard troops have been deployed to border towns in Arizona. The operation, ‘Task Force Badge,’ was ordered by Governor Doug Ducey after a 2000% increase in migrants seeking asylum in Yuma County since 2020.

  • Accounting firm cuts ties with Trump companies

    The accounting firm that handled Donald Trump's company's financial statements has cut ties saying that years of reports are unreliable. That's according to a court filing on Monday which comes during investigations into whether Trump misrepresented the value of his assets. The accounting firm, Mazars USA, told the Trump Organization in February that it would no longer work with it and that its financial statements for 2011 through to 2020 should no longer be relied on. The Mazars letter was made public as part of a civil investigation by New York state's attorney general, Letitia James. She has accused the Trump Organization of repeatedly misrepresenting the value of its assets to obtain financial benefits. The civil case is investigating whether the Trumps inflated real estate values to obtain bank loans, or reduced values to lower tax bills. The investigation could result in financial penalties. Mazars said it had based its conclusion on a January filing by James, as well as its own investigation, and information from internal and external sources. A Trump Organization spokesperson said in a statement it was disappointed with the cutting of ties and added that there were no discrepancies in its financial statements.

  • Trump's longtime accounting firm cuts ties, cannot stand behind statements - filing

    The accounting firm that handled Donald Trump's company's financial statements dropped it as a client and said it could no longer stand behind a decade of statements, a court filing showed on Monday. Mazars USA, in a Feb. 9 letter made public on Monday, told the Trump Organization, the former president's New York-based real estate business, that its financial statements for 2011 through 2020 should no longer be relied on. The disclosure was made as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil investigation into the Trump Organization, which could result in financial penalties.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Gets 'Truth' Bomb After 'Favorite President' Message Backfires

    The former president's son said it's "time for some truth," and his critics were only too happy to help.

  • Vox Populi: 'I find it very ironic that all of a sudden, Democrats are...'

    Voice of the people comments on anti-vaxers, President Biden, a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • 2022 Stimulus Checks: Is Your State Giving Out Money This Year?

    The federal government is no longer sending out stimulus money, but some states have stepped up to send residents a fourth stimulus check in 2022. Four states are currently preparing more stimulus...

  • What is the Government Doing With Billions of Pounds of Cheese?

    Deep in the caves of Missouri the U.S. government has stored 1.4 billion pounds of cheese for decades, reports Deseret News. We’re not just talking cheddar here either, the cave has Swiss, American, and many others.

  • GOP senator opposes Biden court pick, likely blocking nominee

    Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said on Tuesday that he doesn't support President Biden's pick to fill a district court vacancy in his home state, likely dooming the nomination absent a shift by Democrats.Johnson said that he would oppose William Pocan, who was nominated by Biden to be a district judge in the Eastern District of Wisconsin. It marks the first time during the Biden administration a senator has not returned a blue slip - a piece of paper...

  • You’re going to feel this, Biden tells Americans, as Ukraine war looms

    Analysis: US president gives the kind of speech normally delivered on the eve of momentous action, while speaking over Putin’s head to the Russian peopleUkraine-Russia crisis live updates: follow the latest news President Joe Biden speaks while providing an update on Russia and Ukraine in the East Room of the White House Photograph: REX/Shutterstock Joe Biden’s speech sounded like a closing argument, one that had been honed for some time and one that suggested expectations are still high in the

  • Trump's stash of documents shows 'fragile' historical record

    As president, Donald Trump never liked to leave a paper trail. The Presidential Records Act, which requires the preservation of White House documents, was passed in 1978 after the Watergate scandal, when a collection of secret tapes played a defining role.

  • Missouri House advances ballot measure to defund Medicaid expansion, attach work requirements

    A year and a half after voters approved expansion, a measure given initial approval by the House would ask them to allow lawmakers to defund it.

  • Construction industry groups oppose Biden's executive order in letter to White House

    Sixteen groups representing the U.S. construction industry sent a letter to the White House opposing a recent executive order signed by President Joe Biden requiring "project labor agreements" in federal construction projects over $35 million. The order signed by Biden earlier this month, is expected to impact nearly 200,000 workers, the White House has said, and offer a potential boost to workers and unions that negotiate these deals. Project labor agreements are collective bargaining agreements between building trade unions and contractors, which set wages, employment conditions, and dispute resolution on specific projects.

  • Accounting Firm Drops Trump Organization Over Dubious Financial Docs

    Mario TamaThe Trump Organization’s trusted outside accounting firm has taken the unprecedented step of ditching its client, explaining that the former president’s family company has a decade of financial statements that can’t be trusted.The bombshell move by Mazars USA—the accounting firm that has long worked with former President Donald Trump’s family and friends—was revealed in court filings in New York on Monday.The decision to drop Trump follows last month’s aggressive move by New York Attor

  • Twitter Critics Mock Trump's Ex-Accounting Firm For Taking A Decade To Finally Get A Clue

    Suddenly Trump "is unreliable? Please."

  • Trump's accountants quit — in the midst of preparing his and Melania's taxes — after questioning 'discrepancies'

    Donald Trump's accountants, Mazars USA, quit in the middle of preparing his and Melania's taxes after questioning the reliability of his numbers.

  • Former New York Yankees slugger A-Rod, who Trump once called a 'druggie' and a 'joke,' is part of the group buying the former president's DC hotel

    The former president public tweeted his dislike for A-Rod, insulting and mocking the baseball player in tweets calling him a "druggie."

  • Biden recalls putting dead dog on Republican voter’s doorstep as young politician

    President tells story of woman who called county government to have dog removed from lawn – so Biden put it on her front step Biden told the story at a conference in Washington. ‘I’ve gotten much better since then,’ he said after wrapping up the story. Photograph: Reuters During a speech on Tuesday, Joe Biden jokingly reminisced about putting a dead dog on a Republican woman’s doorstep during his time serving in county government when he was in his 20s. While giving remarks at the National Assoc

  • South Dakota Senate passes Noem’s vaccine mandate bill

    Noem is pushing for the bill to get two-thirds support from both chambers so that it can be enacted immediately.

  • Utah Bill Targeting Classic Cars Derailed

    The environmentalists are coming unhinged about this one…

  • Indiana Rep. Banks facing 'insurrection' ballot challenge

    An Indiana congressman who was rejected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the top Republican for the committee investigating last year’s U.S. Capitol insurrection is fending off an effort to remove his name from this year's election ballot. The challenge to Rep. Jim Banks’ candidacy is at least the second across the country against a Republican House member citing a portion of a post-Civil War amendment to the U.S. Constitution pertaining to insurrections against the United States. Banks, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump and leader of the influential Republican Study Committee, has denounced the ballot challenge as frivolous.