Whitmer to sign bill expanding gun restrictions for abusers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — In Kalamazoo Monday, the governor will sign legislation that will stop domestic abusers from owning guns.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by Attorney General Dana Nessel, domestic violence survivors, advocates and state leaders to sign the legislation into law. It’s scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

The legislation will ban those with domestic violence convictions from being able to buy, own or transport guns for eight years after their sentencing.

If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, there is help. To contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline, call 1.800.799.SAFE or text START to 88788. Call 911 if you are in danger.

