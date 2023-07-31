Whitmer signs $57.4B state budget, the first crafted by Michigan Democrats in 40 years

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday signed into law a $57.4 billion state budget, the first crafted under Democratic trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years.

The budget spends a record surplus on infrastructure projects like replacing water lines, temporarily expanding a tuition-free path to higher education to more Michigan residents, a trip to a state park for every fourth grader in Michigan and more.

House Bill 4437 − the omnibus appropriations bill for the upcoming fiscal year starting Oct. 1 − received bipartisan support and obtained enough GOP support in the state Senate to ensure it takes effect immediately. It also includes nearly $5.4 billion in supplemental spending for the current fiscal year.

The budget for the 2024 fiscal year along with a series of tax cuts is expected to spend most of the state's surplus, calculated at $9.2 billion in January. Earlier this year, Whitmer approved a major tax overhaul that provides tax relief for retirees and low-income earners. Meanwhile, a GOP law triggered an across-the-board income tax cut.

Rather than devoting much of the funding to a single marquee project or initiative, the budget spreads out the surplus to fund a range of activities. Whitmer has underscored how the budget, in particular, will help grow Michigan's economy and create jobs.

School spending: Gov. Whitmer signs $24.3 billion Michigan education budget

For instance, the budget includes over $286 million to be deposited in a "Make It in Michigan Competitiveness Fund" to "leverage federal funding opportunities," including economic development projects. It also expands a tuition-free community college program by temporarily lowering the age for the Michigan Reconnect program from 25 to 21. Whitmer has set a goal of increasing the share of adults with a skill certificate or college degree, billing it as essential for making Michigan economically competitive and increasing opportunity for residents.

Republicans, meanwhile, have attacked grants secured in the state budget that devote hundreds of millions of dollars to special projects. Many grants are slated to provide funding in metro Detroit such as a grant for the redevelopment of the Fisher Building in the city and funding for a downtown project in Pontiac.

Earlier this summer, Whitmer approved a $24.3 billion education budget for the upcoming fiscal year. That budget increases per-pupil spending, provides free school meals and enables more families to enroll in Michigan's state-funded preschool program.

Together, the omnibus and education budgets total $81.7 billion.

Staff writer Paul Egan contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Whitmer signs $57.4 billion state budget into law: What's in it