Whitmer signs bills to change how teacher evaluations are done in Michigan

Michigan will change the way its public schools evaluate teachers, under a pair of bills signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week.

Senate Bills 395 and 396 reduce the weight of student performance on standardized tests when evaluating teachers, as well as eliminate the usage of teacher evaluations in making decisions to grant tenure to, promote or retain teachers, although the bills contain language allowing for a teacher's dismissal for repeated poor evaluations.

Proponents of the new evaluation system say it will eliminate unfair evaluation standards that didn't do much to actually promote student growth. There are critics of the plan, however, who say it will make it hard to remove poorly performing teachers moving forward.

The current standards unfairly evaluate non-tested subject teachers, like art and music teachers, said Senate Bill 395 sponsor Sen. Dayna Polehanki, D-Livonia. Polehanki, during an Oct. 10 committee hearing. She also said teachers, regardless of actual effectiveness, can produce some metric of student growth, which she described as a poor thing to weigh 40% of an evaluation on.

“Today’s bills take important steps to further cut unnecessary red tape and reduce government bureaucracy in schools to ensure that educators can spend more time teaching students the fundamentals they need to succeed," Whitmer said in a statement. "We must continue to find ways to boost student outcomes so that every child has an opportunity to succeed.”

Current law, which the framework for was largely put in place in 2011, places 40% of teacher evaluation on students' performance on standardized tests. Under the new law, starting in the 2024-25 school year, a district could not place more than 20% of its evaluation on student performance in standardized tests, with the district and the local bargaining unit having to determine the exact percentage.

Under Senate Bill 395, teachers would be evaluated "using multiple rating categories that take into account student growth and assessment data or student learning objectives metrics. Student growth, assessment data, and student learning objectives must be measured using metrics agreed upon through collective bargaining, if applicable."

The current evaluation system has four categories: highly effective, effective, minimally effective and ineffective. The new plan reduces the category number to three: effective, developing and needing support. A teacher or administrator who is categorized as needing support for three consecutive year-end evaluations would have to be dismissed.

Teachers who receive three consecutive "effective" evaluations would only have to be evaluated every three years. Polehanki said this will allow administrators to focus more on the teachers who need additional support.

Critics of the bills, however, say they make it too hard to remove an underperforming teacher. “We’ve created a world where it’s so hard, frankly, to fire a bad teacher,” said Sen. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs, during committee testimony. Both bills passed along party lines in the Senate and House.

Teacher unions, including the Michigan Education Association, have voiced support for the bills. So have the Michigan Department of Education, Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals and Michigan Association of School Boards.

Oakland Schools, the intermediate school district for Oakland County, opposed the bills, according to the House Fiscal Agency. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy, a free market think tank based in Midland, and the Great Lakes Justice Center, a conservative legal organization, also opposed the legislation.

