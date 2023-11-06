Whitmer signs bills expanding rights of victims of domestic, sexual violence in Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, shown Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, signed bills into law on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, aimed at expanding rights for victims of domestic and sexual violence in Michigan.

Crime victims in Michigan will have added privacy protections and access to support services after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan series of bills in Detroit on Monday aimed at expanding the rights of victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

"We have worked with survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. I understand the pain and trauma that these crimes can have," Whitmer said. "I'm confident that this package will ease some of that burden while ensuring that justice is served for those who commit these crimes."

The bills, which passed by overwhelming margins in both the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate, introduce a series of changes aimed at protecting crime victims, including:

Allowing law enforcement agencies to assist domestic violence and sexual assault support organizations with outreach to victims. (House Bill 4420, introduced by Rep. Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo.)

Allowing photos and videos of crime victims to be blurred if they are viewable in public court proceedings. (House Bill 4421, introduced by Rep. Stephanie Young, D-Detroit.)

Updating what constitutes a "serious misdemeanor" to include embezzlement of property or funds of a vulnerable adult, committing a moving violation resulting in serious death or injury, and threatening a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services employee. (House Bill 4422, introduced by Rep. Graham Filler, R-St. Johns.)

Allowing victim impact statements entered in court to be made remotely. (House Bill 4423, introduced by Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores.)

Policymakers who introduced the bills said the legislation would increase access to needed support services for domestic and sexual violence victims, while also protecting their privacy and shielding them from additional harassment.

Whitmer signed the legislation during an event in Detroit Monday morning. The event was livestreamed by WILX, a Lansing TV station.

"We all know that any form of abuse; emotional, sexual, physical, psychological can leave scars for a lifetime," Whitmer said. "We must take survivors' claims seriously and make sure that they have the support that they need."

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @arpanlobo.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Whitmer signs bills to support, protect privacy of crime victims