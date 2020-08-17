Whitmer: Unlike Trump, Biden will 'lead by example'

The convention opened amid widespread worries about the safety of voting in November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The convention featured discussions with voters from around the country who described their struggles confronting the virus and coping with the slumping economy and healthcare.

"[Joe Biden and Kamala Harris] know that the health of our people go hand-in-hand with the strength of our economy," Whitmer said.

Video Transcript

GRETCHEN WHITMER: Hello, America, I'm Governor Gretchen Whitmer, or as Donald Trump calls me, that woman from Michigan. It's crucial that we rally together to fight this virus and build our economy back better. From the jump, we took this pandemic seriously in Michigan. We listened to medical experts. We planned. And with a lot of work from the auto workers and too little help from the White House, we executed our plan. We saved thousands of lives.

Just imagine if we had a national strategy so everyone who needs a test gets one for free. So everyone has access to a safe vaccine. So our kids and educators have the resources they need to safely get back to school. With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House, we will. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will lead by example. It will be science, not politics or ego, that will drive their decisions.

They know the health of our people goes hand in hand with the strength of our economy. They know action begets action. Over the past few months, we've learned what's essential. Rising to the challenge, not denying it. We've learned who is essential, too. Not just the wealthiest among us. Not a president who fights his fellow Americans rather than fight the virus that's killing us and our economy. It's the people who put their own health at risk to care for the rest of us. They are the MVPs.

So many of these essential workers have lost their lives to COVID. Nearly 1,000 health care workers. More than 170,000 people across America, including a five-year-old girl named Skyler from Detroit whose mom is a police officer and dad is a firefighter. Generation after generation, our nation has been defined by what we do, or what we fail to do. So for Skyler, for her parents, and in the memory of all those we've lost, let us act. Let us heal as one nation. Let us find strength to do the work.