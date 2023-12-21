Whitmer visits GVSU to sign bill supporting new high-tech hub

GRAND RAPIDS — A new computer and data science hub at Grand Valley State University officially received a funding boost Monday, Dec. 18, with a signature from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer signed a $616 million supplemental funding bill in a ceremony at the DeVos Center on GVSU’s Pew Campus in Grand Rapids, codifying House Bill 4292 and Senate Bill 174.

A new computer and data science hub at Grand Valley State University officially received a funding boost Monday, Dec. 18, with a signature from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Included in the legislation is $30 million for GVSU’s Blue Dot Initiative. The university aims to renovate its Eberhard Center in downtown Grand Rapids to build the Blue Dot Lab, a hub to support multidisciplinary educational opportunities, community partnerships and entrepreneurship.

“Gov. Whitmer and a bipartisan group of elected officials are investing in innovation and the infrastructure that will power Michigan’s future,” said GVSU President Philomena Mantella. “Our Blue Dot Lab will transform the way Grand Valley uses data science, AI and computing technology to forge new opportunities for our students and our state.”

Grand Valley State University President Philomena Mantella speaks during an event Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

The lab’s mission is to build a talent pipeline of students focused on data analytics and computer skills, while increasing the digital literacy skills of all enrollees. Blue Dot will also provide opportunities to collaborate with tech start–ups and business partners.

"(Blue Dot) is a forward-thinking project that will help establish Michigan as the destination for high-skilled talent looking to lead the future," Whitmer said. “I am so proud that we were able to support the lab ... capping off a productive year that saw record funding for education from pre-K through postsecondary."

The total project is expected to cost $140 million, as GVSU plans to demolish a portion of the Eberhard Center and construct a 15,000-square-foot addition.

U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten, Grand Valley President Philomena Mantella and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer smile during a speaker's comments at the DeVos Center on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

The lab is part of GVSU’s Blue Dot Ecosystem, which will include other spaces throughout GVSU’s campuses. Grand Valley recently unveiled the "futurEDlab" at the Consumers Energy John G. Russell Leadership Center, which engages students with innovative technology.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited access to your local news coverage

Other measures in the funding bill signed Monday include a new enterprise center at Northern Michigan University and $30 million for a settlement agreement with Highland Park and the Great Lakes Water Authority.

It also approved more than $114 million in school district emergency loan debt relief for five districts: Pontiac City School District, Benton Harbor Area Schools, Ypsilanti Community Schools, Muskegon Heights School District and Inkster Schools.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Whitmer visits GVSU to sign bill supporting new high-tech hub