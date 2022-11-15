Whitmore Lake pair charged with armed robbery

Sophia Lada, Livingston Daily
·2 min read

Two Whitmore Lake residents face armed robbery charges in connection with a late-September break-in in Brighton.

Thomas Lintol, 35, of Whitmore Lake was charged on Oct. 3 with armed robbery and carrying a concealed weapon. Brighton police said he was arrested the evening of the incident.

Lintol, 35, and Kimberly Nelson, 34, also of Whitmore Lake, are accused of breaking into an apartment in Brightonat about 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, armed with a hammer and handgun, according to court records.

The owner of the apartment heard a knock outside the door and saw a truck outside with a vacuum cleaner in the back. Then, Lintol and Nelson kicked in the door and entered the apartment before Nelson struck the apartment occupant in the head with the hammer multiple times, according to court records.

Nelson knew the apartment occupant because she worked for him for one day, Brighton Police Chief Brent Pirochta said.

The apartment occupant tried to leave, but Lintol blocked his exit. The two stole about $150 from the apartment and left, records show.

Police located the truck, which belongs to Lintol's father, found the hammer inside and arrested both Lintol and Nelson. She was arraigned Sept. 30.

Nelson pleaded not guilty to the charge of armed robberyon Oct. 31. She is scheduled to have a pre-trial hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 16. Nelson is being held at the Livingston County Jail and has a $100,000 bond. She faces up to life in prison.

The warrant for Lintol's arrest for armed robbery and carrying a concealed weapon was issued Oct. 3. Court officials said he has not yet been arraigned. Livingston County jail personnel said he was not in custody at the jail Monday.

Sophia Lada is a reporter for the Livingston Daily. Contact her at slada@gannett.com or 517-377-1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.

A Brighton City police car is parked in front of the station in Brighton.


This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Whitmore Lake pair charged with armed robbery

