Whitnall superintendent abruptly retiring after closed-door school board meeting, alludes to 'external factors'

Whitnall School District Superintendent Lisa Olson, second from left, listens to an update from soccer coach Brandon Stasiewicz at a school board meeting Nov. 13, the night before she announced her abrupt retirement.

Whitnall School District Superintendent Lisa Olson told staff Tuesday that she will end her contract early and retire in January, according to a letter shared with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Her decision came the day after a school board meeting Monday night, which included a closed-door discussion about an administrator's contract. An earlier version of the agenda specified that that they were discussing the superintendent's contract, according to documentation shared with the Journal Sentinel.

Olson's letter does not mention the meeting. She didn't immediately respond to a request for an interview.

In her letter, Olson said her contract was supposed to last until June of 2025, but she plans to retire at the end of this semester, Jan. 19.

Olson didn't share specific reasons for leaving but wrote that the "moment has come to embark on a new path." She also alluded to "external factors" impacting the careers of educators.

"Despite being as enthusiastic as ever about teaching and learning, the current conditions extend much beyond this realm and have shifted focus away from students and collaboration," she wrote.

At the school board meeting Monday, residents echoed that frustration to board members.

"Over the past several months, it seems like there have been more contentious topics at school board meetings than productive ones," Jason Graham said.

In September, board members considered implementing a model policy from a conservative law firm, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, that would forbid school staff from using students’ chosen names and pronouns without written permission from their guardians.

Whitnall School District Superintendent Lisa Olson comments on a proposed policy titled Student Gender Identity / Parental Notification and Consent during the Sept. 11 board meeting Whitnall High School in Greenfield.

In August, the board received the results of an independent investigation commissioned by school board president Jason Craig to look into the tampering of Craig's election as school board president, which had resulted initially in him losing that election. The district has paid almost $22,000 for the investigation by Attolles Law.

The investigation was meant to determine whether any other district administrators or staff, including Olson, were involved in the tampering, which a former staffer had admitted to. The investigation did not find such evidence.

Olson said she had been an educator for 35 years and a superintendent for 14.

"As I look forward to some simplicity and distancing from the stress, my next steps will become clearer," she wrote. "You can be sure these next steps will include my passion for learning and services, but more importantly, increased time with family."

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Whitnall superintendent abruptly retiring after closed board meeting