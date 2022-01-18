Whitney County man shot by police, sent to hospital

A man from Whitley County was flown to UK Chandler Hospital over the weekend after he was shot by a police officer, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said Whitley County dispatch received a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday evening and contacted KSP for assistance. There was a report that an individual fired shots inside a home and was refusing to allow his wife and children to leave the residence.

The Williamsburg Police Department and Whitley County Sheriff’s Office attempted to negotiate with the suspect, KSP said. During the communications, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers, which prompted a trooper to pull out their agency-issued firearm and shoot the suspect.

KSP said first aid was given to the man until EMS arrived. He was taken to UK Chandler Hospital with what were described as critical injuries as of Monday afternoon.

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave while the KSP Critical Incident Response Team investigates the incident.