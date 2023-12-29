Whittier school staff member sent explicit messages to student, charges say

Dec. 29—A former classroom aide at the Whittier Community School sent explicit messages to a child on social media, criminal charges filed against him said.

Derick Anyosa, 26, was arrested earlier this month on a felony charge of enticement of a minor.

Authorities first learned of his behavior on Dec. 8 when a parent contacted the Whittier Police Department to report Anyosa had solicited explicit photos from her child and sent inappropriate messages to the student on Instagram, according to a summary of police reports included in the criminal charges. Police interviewed the child, who described the content of the messages, and officers obtained a search warrant for Anyosa's cellphone, according to the summary.

During an interview with police, Anyosa said he sent the messages, including asking the child to perform sexual acts, and that "he knew his conduct was wrong and that he was sorry," the summary said.

Anyosa also told police he used Discord, an internet chat platform, to connect with several other children from the Whittier area, the summary said.

Anyosa had worked as a classroom aide and custodian at the Chugach School District for over four years, according to a written statement from Chief School Administrator Ty Mase.

The district terminated Anyosa's employment after his arrest, Mase said.

Anyosa was released from custody on $5,000 bail the week after his arrest, according to court records. His next appearance in court is scheduled for February. The public defender representing him could not immediately be reached Thursday.