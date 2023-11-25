Whittington seeking re-election as commissioner

Nov. 25—Ashtabula County Commissioner Kathryn Whittington filed for re-election earlier this month.

Whittington was first elected to the position in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020.

A press release announcing her candidacy states Whittington will continue to advocate to move the county forward.

The press release cites a number of Whittington's accomplishments over her second term, including working to combat the drug epidemic, both locally and elsewhere. She is leading county efforts on litigation against various entities that contributed to the opioid epidemic.

"Since 2022, $338,195 has been brought in by the settlements and additional annual payments are expected over the next 16 years," the release states.

Whittington also worked to create the Dolly Parton Imagination Storybook Trail in Andover, according to the release.

She was also one of the leaders in the creation of the Ashtabula County Manufacturing Institute Summer Camp, where campers participate on hands on projects and tours of local manufacturing facilities.

In a phone interview on Friday, Whittington said, if elected to a second term, she wants to address youth homelessness and addiction issues.

"Moving forward, the priorities are the expansion of the STEM camp, and it's really going to be a priority for me with the youth homeless and addiction issues we're having in the county, and looking at ways to solve those issues and get our kids on a path to recovery and stability," she said.

Meetings have started with county agencies on the project, Whittington said.

She said she was involved in a similar group in her first term, but the project never got traction.

"We're working to understand why that never took traction, and how can we make it move forward and start addressing the needs of this population," Whittington said.

Whittington serves as the chair of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio's Human Services Committee, and is the vice chair of the National Association of Counties Health and Human Services Committee, according to the release.

She also currently serves as the chair of the Region 13 OneOhio board. She previously served as chair of the OneOhio Foundation's board, and also served as the organizations interim executive director until the search for a full-time executive director was completed.

On Friday, she said she wants to continue progress on the issues the commissioners have been addressing.