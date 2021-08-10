  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kathy Hochul to become New York's first female governor after Cuomo resigns

Chloe Xiang
·Reporter
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation on Tuesday, his lieutenant, Kathy Hochul, will become the state’s first female governor.

Cuomo stepped down following an investigation into allegations led by New York Attorney General Letitia James that found he had sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. James released a report detailing the findings last week that concluded Cuomo “sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of both federal and state laws.”

Hochul, a Buffalo native and former Democratic congresswoman, will now assume the governorship and become the first governor from outside New York City or its neighboring counties in nearly a century.

Kathy Hochul
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. (Seth Wenig/AP)

After the release of the report, Hochul tweeted, “I believe these brave women & admire their courage coming forward.”

“No one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps,” she continued.

However, she stopped short of calling for Cuomo's impeachment or resignation. “Because Lieutenant Governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment,” she said.

But numerous lawmakers and politicians did not hesitate in calling on Cuomo to resign, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and, most notably, President Biden.

Andrew Cuomo, left, and Kathy Hochul
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul at a Staten Island Heroin Task Force meeting in 2016. (Seth Wenig/AP)

“I think he should resign. I understand that the state Legislature may decide to impeach. I don’t know that for a fact. I have not read all the data,” Biden said last Tuesday.

Hochul has served as Cuomo’s lieutenant governor for nearly seven years, after being elected in 2014 as his running mate and winning reelection in 2018.

Hochul first gained national attention when she upset a U.S. House special election in 2011 for New York’s 26th Congressional District, which had sent a Republican to Congress for the previous four decades. The prior occupant of the seat, Rep. Christopher Lee, resigned during his term after a shirtless photo of him, emailed to a woman he met on Craigslist, was published online.

While in Congress, Hochul introduced the Clothe a Homeless Hero Act, which directs airports to donate unclaimed clothing at security checkpoints to local veterans' organizations and became law in 2013. However, her time in Congress was short-lived; she lost reelection to a Republican candidate in the redrawn district in 2012.

Hochul, who earned a BA from Syracuse University and a JD from Catholic University, has a long history of working in New York state politics.

Kathy Hochul, second from left
Hochul, then a congresswoman, at a mock swearing-in with House Speaker John Boehner, right, her daughter Katie and husband, Bill, on June 1, 2011. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

After graduating from law school, she worked as a legal counsel and an aide to two former Democratic politicians, Rep. John LaFalce and the late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan. She went on to be elected to the Hamburg Town Board in Erie County, N.Y., and served until 2007, when she was elected as the Erie County clerk.

During her time on the town board, Hochul, along with her mother and aunt, founded the Kathleen Mary House in 2006, a transitional home for women and children who are victims of domestic violence. She told Politico that her grandmother had been a victim of domestic abuse, which prompted her and her mother’s activism on the issue.

Before running for lieutenant governor, Hochul was known for being a moderate. During her tenure as county clerk, she built up a pro-gun record, which led her to be endorsed by the National Rifle Association during her congressional reelection campaign in 2012.

In 2007, she opposed a proposal by then-Gov. Eliot Spitzer that would allow immigrants living in the U.S. illegally to obtain driver’s licenses, vowing to have them arrested if they applied for a driver’s license in the offices under her control. As lieutenant governor, Hochul reversed her stance, saying, “This is a different climate right now. … I would say my position now is different.”

Kathy Hochul
Hochul at the New York state Capitol in January 2019. (Hans Pennink/AP)

She has also since reversed her stance on gun laws and backed the NY SAFE Act, a state law signed by Cuomo that is one of the toughest gun control laws in the country.

As lieutenant governor, Hochul chairs 10 Regional Economic Development Councils, which work with leaders from academia, business and nonprofits on various projects across the state. She also leads the State Workforce Investment Board, which addresses the lack of skilled workers in businesses, and co-chairs the Heroin and Opioid Abuse Task Force. She spearheaded the Enough Is Enough campaign, which combats sexual assault on college campuses.

Despite being Cuomo's No. 2 in command, Hochul was never close to the governor. After allegations of sexual assault against him emerged earlier this year, she stopped mentioning Cuomo by name. In his 300-page pandemic memoir, which highlights members of his administration who helped him respond to the COVID-19 crisis, he significantly omits Hochul’s name.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, celebrates with his running mate, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul after defeating Republican challenger Rob Astorino, at Democratic election headquarters in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014. (Kathy Willens/AP)
Cuomo with Hochul, his running mate, after defeating his Republican challenger in 2014. (Kathy Willens/AP)

On Thursday, the state Assembly announced that its impeachment investigation against Cuomo is “nearing completion” and has requested that he and his legal team submit any defense evidence by next Friday.

The Assembly had begun an investigation, separate from the attorney general’s, in March because it had been looking into several possible misconduct cases, including Cuomo's handling of nursing home deaths during the pandemic.

Since the release of James’s report, the Assembly had worked to expedite the impeachment process. A simple majority vote from lawmakers in the Assembly would impeach Cuomo. A trial would then be held in the state Senate, where Democrats are also in the majority. If Cuomo is convicted, he would be removed from office, and Hochul would replace him.

Hochul is not the first lieutenant governor to assume the gubernatorial position. In 2008, then-Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned following a prostitution scandal and was succeeded by his lieutenant governor, David Paterson.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NY lawmaker: Content of Cuomo sexual misconduct report ‘deeply disturbing’

    On Monday, lawmakers in Albany, NY, met to discuss impeachment proceedings against&nbsp;New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Charles Lavine, chair of the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee, called the results of the investigation into sexual misconduct claims made against Cuomo “deeply disturbing.”

  • John Oliver rips Andrew Cuomo for thinking 'irrelevant montage' would exonerate him of harassment allegations

    Oliver was shocked that Cuomo thought the video he released was a good defense, and accused him of “trying to ride out” the sexual harassment allegations.

  • Top aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns

    Melissa DeRosa, a top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resigned late Sunday on the heels of a report that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. The governor is facing the prospect of impeachment. (Aug. 9)

  • NY Governor Cuomo to resign in 14 days

    Breaking News: NY Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns.

  • Pressure mounts on Cuomo as judiciary meets

    New York State Assembly member Linda Rosenthal says the judiciary committee examining charges against Gov. Andrew Cuomo will wind down their investigation "very shortly." (Aug. 9)

  • Factbox-Cuomo's replacement Kathy Hochul to become New York's first female governor

    Hochul, a former Democratic congresswoman who has served as lieutenant governor since 2015, will take over from Cuomo until his third four-year term in office ends in December 2022. -- Cuomo asked Hochul, a rising star in the Democratic Party, to join the gubernatorial ticket in 2014 after the then-lieutenant governor, Robert Duffy, announced he would not seek another term.

  • Cuomo's top aide resigns as governor faces harassment furor

    Melissa DeRosa, a fixture next to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for months during his coronavirus news conferences, resigned late Sunday on the heels of a report that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, leaving the governor without his top aide as he faces the prospect of impeachment. DeRosa, who had been one of Cuomo’s most fierce defenders and strategists, said in a statement sent to multiple new organizations that serving the people of New York had been “the greatest honor of my life.” DeRosa’s departure comes as Cuomo has dug in for the fight of his political life despite the threat of criminal investigations and widespread calls for his impeachment.

  • Kathy Griffin has a good attitude after cancer surgery: 'I laugh at everything now'

    Kathy Griffin appears to be in an excellent mood in videos posted since she had half a lung removed due to a cancerous mass.

  • Cuomo to address sexual harassment allegations amid calls for resignation

    Cuomo will address "the people of New York" via the governor's website, according to an announcement from his office. Cuomo's lawyer, Rita Glavin, held a news briefing on Tuesday morning before the governor's scheduled appearance, offering a point-by-point rebuttal of the report from state Attorney General Letitia James' office and reiterating her position that the investigation was biased from the start. In addition, Brittany Commisso, a former executive assistant, filed a criminal complaint last week after accusing Cuomo of groping her breast at the Executive Mansion in Albany last November.

  • CNN's Chris Cuomo is said to still be advising his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo

    Sources told The Washington Post the CNN prime-time anchor was still giving advice to his brother, who faces calls to resign over sexual harassment.

  • 'Renovation Island' Star Sarah Baeumler Reveals How Bryan's Proposal Plan Went All Wrong

    The HGTV hosts have been married for almost 17 years!

  • Rwandan, Mozambican forces chase rebels after retaking port

    Fresh from recapturing a strategic northern Mozambican port held by Islamic extremist rebels for a year, Rwandan and Mozambican troops say they are pursuing the insurgents into the surrounding areas. After retaking Mocimboa da Praia earlier this week, leaders of the joint force of Mozambican military and 1,000 Rwandan army troops say they will be chasing the insurgents and seeking to establish peace and stability in the northern Cabo Delgado province.

  • Cuomo Accuser Speaks Out: He Groped Me Not Once, but Twice

    CBS NewsBrittany Commisso has spoken out for the first time since filing a criminal complaint against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week, telling CBS News that the governor turned her dream job into a “nightmare.”Commisso is one of the 11 women who Cuomo was accused of sexually harassing in a damning report by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. She was identified only as “Executive Assistant #1” in the report but decided to speak out in a shocking interview on This Morning after he

  • Cuomo accuser Brittany Commisso alleges the N.Y. governor groped her in the executive mansion: ‘He thinks he’s untouchable’

    KEY WORDS “Maybe to him, he thought this was normal. But to me and the other women that he did this to, well, it was not normal. It was not welcomed. And it was certainly not consensual.” That was Brittany Commisso, an executive assistant for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, alleging that the Democratic leader groped her in the executive mansion last year.

  • NY lawmakers meet to discuss impeaching Cuomo

    "The findings, the content of the report are deeply disturbing," said Assemblyman Charles Lavine, who chairs the committee. "In a court of American law, no one is above the law."Lavine said last week that his panel's investigation is nearly finished and that it will soon consider articles of impeachment against Cuomo. The panel's independent counsel has asked Cuomo's lawyers to provide any additional evidence or written submissions by Aug. 13, Lavine added.The deadline is part of growing pressure on New York's third-term Democratic governor, who is facing numerous calls for his resignation since the state's top prosecutor Attorney General Letitia James announced last week the findings of an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. Shortly after James disclosed the findings of the investigatory report, Cuomo, 63, issued a video statement making it clear he had no plans to resign and denied he had acted inappropriately. He has stayed out of public view since then.

  • Time's Up leader resigns after criticism about Cuomo ties

    The leader of Time's Up, the #MeToo-era organization founded by Hollywood women to fight sexual harassment, resigned under fire Monday for advising Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration behind the scenes in its effort to discredit one of Cuomo's accusers. Time's Up said in a tweet that it agreed with Roberta Kaplan that stepping down as chair of the group's board of directors was “the right and appropriate thing to do.” A report issued last week by New York’s attorney general concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

  • CNN anchor Chris Cuomo still advising his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, report says

    CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is reportedly still advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is facing immense fallout after the release of a state report detailing sexual harassment allegations by 11 women.

  • RHOA 's Kenya Moore Files for Divorce from Husband Marc Daly After 4 Years of Marriage

    Kenya Moore filed the marriage dissolution documents in Fulton County, Georgia, in May, a rep for the Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirms to PEOPLE

  • Federal murder trial begins for Kentucky man pardoned by Bevin in the same case

    A Kentucky man pardoned on a state homicide conviction but now facing a federal murder charge killed a Knox County drug dealer while trying to rob him of pain pills and money, a federal prosecutor said Tuesday.

  • Tucker Carlson Has Chris Cuomo’s Back in Brother Andrew’s Harassment Scandal (Video)

    Tucker Carlson came to the defense of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Monday, backing Cuomo for continuing to advise his brother New York governor Andrew Cuomo as he weathers a sexual harassment scandal. The Washington Post reported today that Chris is one of the few people still advising his brother Andrew throughout the crisis. During an Aug. 9 episode of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Tucker said that he felt Chris’ loyalty to his brother is “understandable.” “Chris Cuomo is coming under a lot