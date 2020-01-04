Who Is Qassem Soleimani, And Why Is His Death So Alarming?

The Pentagon confirmed Thursday night that the U.S. was responsible for killing one of the most powerful military figures in Iran and across the Middle East.

The death of its target, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani of Iran, marks an extreme escalation in U.S.-Iran hostilities and nearly guarantees an act of revenge from Iran.

Here’s what you need to know about the top Iranian commander and why his death is a game-changer for the Middle East.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, center, on Sept. 18, 2016, during Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's meeting with Revolutionary Guards in Tehran. The U.S. confirmed Thursday that it carried out a strike that killed Soleimani in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) More

Who Is Qassem Soleimani?

Soleimani was the head of Iran’s Quds Force, an elite unit within the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps that carries out high-level foreign operations across the Middle East and trains Shiite militias in Iraq. In April, the Trump administration designated the Revolutionary Guards as a foreign terrorist organization.

Though he is viewed in the U.S. as a terrorist, Soleimani is a popular figure among conservative Iranians and those critical of the U.S. and its allies.

Soleimani had close ties to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who vowed a “forceful revenge” for the commander’s death.

Why Is He So Important?

Soleimani took over as commander of the Quds Force 15 years ago and achieved notoriety as he spread Iran’s influence across the Middle East, training and arming new militias to carry out Tehran’s agenda.

Gen. David Petraeus, a retired U.S. forces commander and former CIA director, described Soleimani in an interview with Foreign Policy as the “architect” of Iran’s attempts to take over an area of the Middle East known as the Shiite Crescent, which spans from Iran to Iraq, Syria and southern Lebanon.

“He is responsible for providing explosives, projectiles, and arms and other munitions that killed well over 600 American soldiers and many more of our coalition and Iraqi partners just in Iraq, as well as in many other countries such as Syria,” Petraeus said.

Why Did The Trump Administration Target Him?

The U.S. military targeted Soleimani in order to prevent Iranian-led attacks on Americans, the Pentagon said in a statement Thursday.

President Donald Trump accused Soleimani of planning an attack on U.S. diplomats and the military, which he said had been thwarted.

“Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump said.

The president defended his actions against critics who accused the U.S. of starting a war with Iran by targeting a key Iranian official and deflected claims that the U.S. was trying to overturn Iran’s influence in the region.

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” he said from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday.

“I have deep respect for the Iranian people,” Trump added. “They are a remarkable people with an incredible heritage and unlimited potential. We do not seek regime change.”

Why Was His Death So Alarming?

It is unprecedented for the U.S. to directly target a high-ranking government official, especially an influential military figure in Iran. The assassination signals to Iran that the U.S. is now willing to take dramatic ― and violent ― action against the country.

These new acts of aggression could also destabilize the Middle East and are expected to dramatically affect Washington’s relationship with Tehran and the Iraqi state.