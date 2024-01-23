Who is Tre Lowe? The famous Apprentice 2024 candidate

The Apprentice has unveiled its latest cast of candidates, and eagle-eyed fans might have noticed one of them looks familiar.

While some contestants might sign up to the BBC One show looking for fame as a perk of being Lord Sugar's business partner, it isn't a deal Tre Lowe needs to strike as he is already living a celebrity lifestyle.

The wellness brand entrepreneur has enjoyed chart-topping success and can count some true A-listers amongst his friends - here's everything you need to know about him.

Where you've seen Tre Lowe before

Tre Lowe had a hugely successful music career as one half of Architechs, a Noughties garage act whose biggest hit was Body Groove, released in 2000 which he performed at his recent wedding.

Architechs were also behind the 1998 remix of Brandy and Monica's The Boy Is Mine, and remixed songs from All Saints, Gabrielle, Faithless, Garbage, Beenie Man, Inaya Day and Jamelia.

Lowe, also known as Paul Akabah, formed the act with his brother Ashley Akabah who passed away in 2020, and producer Kevin Williams, aka K-Warren.

More recently, Celebs Go Dating fans might have spotted Lowe supporting his friend Sarah-Jane Crawford as she went on a blind date for the programme.

Who are Tre Lowe's famous friends?

While some Apprentice candidates might be hoping for an invite to a celeb party or two after appearing on the show, Lowe's Instagram shows he is already firmly at the top of the invite list.

He has shared photos with Emma Thompson, Alesha Dixon, Big Narstie, Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Faith and Jonathan Ross.

Lowe also shared selfies with AJ Odudu and Melvin Odoom after an appearance on The Big Breakfast, and his Instagram includes one picture posing alongside Simon Cowell at a party in Barbados.

What is Tre Lowe doing on The Apprentice?

Tre Lowe is a candidate on The Apprentice 2024. (BBC)

Lowe is looking to secure Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment in his music and wellness brand, and has acknowledged he is a little different from the other candidates.

He said: "Having watched all the series, I know that I am different from most people that have been on the show, being slightly older, from a creative background and with internationally successful music.

"I believe the future of entrepreneurism will be about the personal stories, challenges, and triumphs of the founders. I have proven success, and I am utterly passionate about impacting people's lives, I believe this is a proven formula for massive success."

Lowe added: "People think I am a cool dude. But underneath all of that, I am a super-geek. I have always had a fascination with how things work. One of my dreams as a child was to be in those big red Britannica Encyclopaedia volumes, alongside the likes of Galileo, Newton, and Tesla. Total super nerd. Still cool though."

The Apprentice returns to BBC One on 1 February.