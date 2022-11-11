Who will be LA’s next mayor? Bass, Caruso race tightens with more counted votes

Los Angeles mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif. and Rick Caruso. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Jae C. Hong/AP, Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A new batch of votes were released Thursday by election officials in the race for who will represent Los Angeles, the second most populous city in the United States. The most recent results show businessman Rick Caruso leading U.S. Rep. Karen Bass by less than 3,000 votes, at 50.25% to 49.75%.

Some reports say it could take weeks before the race for mayor is called but 59% of expected votes are already in and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office said the next ballot count would drop on Friday.

In LA’s mayoral primary, which also included embattled city councilmember Kevin de León, Caruso, a billionaire developer who has spent $100 million of his own money on the campaign, led early before Bass ended up defeating the competition but not enough to avoid a runoff.

Los Angeles, CA - November 08, Supporters at Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso election night celebration with family, community and friends at The Grove on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

“Rick Caruso was leading on the primary election night. But over the course of the following two to three weeks as the ballots were counted, Karen Bass saw a surge in support from those mail-in ballots,” Dr. Sara Sadhwani, an assistant professor of politics at Pomona College, told Yahoo News.

“Who knows what's going to happen this time, it's certainly much closer now than it was at the primary stage. But it doesn't surprise me that there are shifts and changes as we continue to collect these ballots.”

The county registrar/clerk’s office said an estimated 883,300 are still being processed with 862,000 of them being Vote by Mail ballots while 21,000 are Conditional Voter Registration ballots (voters who register on Election Day and need their verification to be processed for their vote to be counted) and 300 are Provisional ballots (voters whose eligibility is uncertain and needs to be verified before their vote counts).

Hollywood, CA - November 08: Family of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass holds up signs as they walk on stage during the Los Angeles County Democratic Election night party at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Now, the two camps are left in a waiting game as the county processes votes. The estimated number of votes will likely rise as an outstanding number of Vote by Mail ballots that were postmarked for Election Day are received through Nov. 15, according to the county registrar/clerk’s office. The office says these votes will be processed in the “Official Election Canvass,” a 30-day period during which it will make sure every eligible vote is counted.

“California and LA County, in particular, have embarked on the journey of voter accessibility. We allow voters to vote by mail by dropbox, in person, in person for the week prior at vote centers – doesn't need to be in their home precinct, they can vote anywhere in Los Angeles County, so it takes time to process and count all of those ballots,” Sadhwani said.

“What we saw, especially given the rain , [is] probably a lot of people on Election Day who were planning to vote in person ended up dropping off ballots. So all of those need to be certified and opened and counted. That simply takes time.”

Hollywood, CA - November 08: Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass during the Los Angeles County Democratic Election night party at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso rallies the crowd at his election-night headquarters Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The stakes in this election in which two Democrats are in the running, Caruso having changed his party in January, are high with Bass and Caruso focusing their campaigns on two topics important to many LA residents – crime and homelessness.

Both sides have called the unhoused issue in LA a “crisis.”

Caruso has vowed to activate a state of emergency on “day one” of his mayorship if he wins that wouldn’t end until there is enough housing and supportive services for the unhoused. He said he would demand assistance from the state and federal government. The plan also includes a push to build 30,000 interim housing interventions in the first 300 days.

A homeless person finds relief under an overpass in the shade of over 90 degrees F (over 32 C) temperatures in, Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson

Tents housing the homeless line the sidewalk of a street in downtown Los Angeles, California, the United States, on Sept. 8, 2022. An estimated 69,144 people are experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles, the most populous county in the United States, according to the results of the 2022 Homeless Count released by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) on Thursday. TO GO WITH "Over 69,000 people experience homelessness in U.S. most populous county" (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua).

Bass’s plan, however, focuses on housing 15,000 people by the end of year one and building more “temporary, affordable and permanent supportive housing.” She also hopes to end street encampments, a massive problem throughout LA, and focus on mental health and substance abuse treatment.

In the June primary, Bass tallied a little more than 46,000 votes over Caruso.