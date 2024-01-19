Whoa, baby! Woman delivered daughter in Plain Township ambulance on Christmas Day

Emperous Moss holds her daughter, Aliyah, who was born on Christmas Day in a Plain Township ambulance with help from three firefighter/medics, left to right, Steven Joki, Lt. Paul Weigand and Ryan Jones.

PLAIN TWP. ‒ Some Christmas presents arrive in boxes; others are packed in bags.

For 27-year-old Emperous Moss, her best gift was delivered in a Plain Township Fire Department ambulance a few minutes before 10 a.m. on Christmas Day.

The birth of her daughter, Aliyah, began outside the emergency vehicle, on the cot positioned by her kitchen door in the driveway of her Morris Avenue NE home. Aliyah's head popped out before three firefighter/medics could get her into the back of the ambulance to complete the delivery.

Unexpected birth inside a Plain Township ambulance

"She came quick. She came really quick," Moss said. "She was ready. She picked a great day, too."

Assisting with the birth were fire Lt. Paul Weigand and firefighter/medics Steven Joki and Ryan Jones. It was a first for all three. Weigand was previously part of a crew that delivered a baby, although he didn't play a hands-on role. He said his 18 years of experience as a firefighter and medic were helpful.

Fire Chief Charles Shalenberger said medics learn about delivering babies as part of their training.

Even so, he said, "They were probably a little nervous."

Moss wasn't planning to have her fourth child on Christmas Day.

"She was due, literally, the next day," she said. "I was surprised because I didn't expect her to come on her due date. I was not expecting that at all."

Contractions wake mom in early morning

Moss woke up at 5 or 6 a.m. with mild contractions.

"Once I couldn't go back to sleep, I started timing them," she said. "I timed them for two hours. They would be consistent at first, and then they would stop. And then they would come back up and they would be consistent again."

She called her mother, Sharmin Parmer, and brother, Emari Parmer, to tell them she expected to deliver that day.

"They were on their way, but the contractions were getting way too close together and way too hard for me. I couldn't even breathe, so my mom's like, 'Call the ambulance,'" Moss said. "I called them. By the time they got here, I was not able to move. I couldn't do anything but get down on all fours. That was the only comfortable way for me to be."

The crew inside Plain Township Fire Station No. 2 at 3625 Middlebranch Ave. NE, about 1.7 miles away, fielded the call at 9:37 a.m.

Moss said the dispatcher on the phone instructed her not to push.

Moss said her 2-year-old son, Ahmir, was holding her face while she was in labor, and her 10-year-old daughter Aubree hid in a back room.

Weigand, Joki and Jones arrived at 9:40 a.m., finding Moss lying on the couch amid contractions.

Plain Township baby makes early arrival on Christmas Day

"It was pretty casual, calm," Weigand said. "We figured we'd be at the hospital before she had a baby and then things took a turn."

After their arrival, Moss had a contraction in the living room.

"Once it stopped, I was able to get up and walk," she said.

But as she reached a chair in the adjacent kitchen on her way to the ambulance, she felt she was about to fall. The medics picked her up and took her to the waiting cot.

"They took me outside and I just did one big push and she was out," Moss said.

Aliyah was born at 9:57 a.m., 20 minutes after the fire department was called.

Firefighters called the sheriff's office to have a deputy watch Moss' three older children.

Deputy John Markley said that after he arrived at the house, 6-year-old Amiah unlocked her mother's phone, providing him with family contact information. Her grandmother and uncle arrived before the ambulance left the driveway.

Moss was able to hold Aliyah for the ride to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

Moss: 'I just really love them.'

She recently expressed her admiration for the crew that helped bring her baby into the world.

"I just really love them," Moss said. "They're awesome."

Weigand described Moss with one word: "Beautiful."

"She did all the work," he said.

Moss said Aliyah is a good baby who sleeps well despite having three active older siblings.

"She doesn't do much crying at all. She's my only kid out of all of them that actually sleeps in her bassinet with no problem at all."

Aliyah's father Stanley Davis is a fan, too.

"He's so happy," Moss said. "He's in love with her."

