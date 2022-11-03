‘What? Whoa!’ Family of Gwinnett coach killed in QT parking lot stunned by courtroom request

The mother of a Gwinnett County coach killed putting air in his tires is speaking for the first time, as the accused shooter faces a judge.

Bradley Coleman’s mother told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that she was outraged that the accused shooter’s attorney tried to get bond for him on Thursday.

Prosecutors said the killing was cold-blooded murder by three alleged gang members.

Coleman’s mother spoke to Johnson after the judge ordered the accused gunman to remain in jail.

Venetia Coleman wears a shirt with her son’s picture on it every time she has to face one of his alleged murderers.

“We love him so much, we’re so proud of him and we miss him,” Coleman said. “He’s deeply missed.”

Alleged gang member Josiah Hughley, 20, faced a judge for the first time Thursday as Gwinnett County’s top prosecutor accused him of pulling the trigger at a Peachtree Corners QT gas station in July. Two others were arrested on murder charges before his arrest in September.

“For someone to come and execute my child and shoot him in the head and take him from me and my husband, take him from his daughter, is unconscionable,” Coleman said.

Police say the beloved 29-year-old football coach and community member died during an attempted car theft while he put air in his tires.

“He got in the vehicle with Bradley Coleman, fought with him, they fell out of the vehicle and he is the person that took the shot against him,” Hughley’s attorney Tracy Drake said.

Drake said Hughley is the father of a 1-year-old and asked for bond so he could work and provide for his family.

“What I’m asking the court to do is to set a bond in the amount of $50,000,” Hughley asked the judge.

The move drew outrage from some of Coleman’s friends and family. The judge ultimately denied the bond, and all three suspects remain in jail.

“It will never fill the emptiness that we have in our heart, that we have for our baby,” Coleman said.

All three suspects have been indicted on a charge of murder in this case well.

Coleman’s mother said her son could have helped the suspects because he worked with teens often with criminal records.

