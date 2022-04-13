‘Whoever Sold Me the Car Was Alive’: Kirk Franklin’s Son Kerrion Speaks Out from Jail, Says He Has Been Stopped Before with No Mention of Murder

Details continue to surface surrounding the Sunday, April 10, arrest of gospel singer Kirk Franklin’s estranged son Kerrion Franklin in Los Angeles. As previously reported, the “Bad Boys Los Angeles” star was pulled over last weekend and is being held without bond after he was spotted driving a car that reportedly belongs to a missing woman who is presumed dead. However, the reality star claims he’s being framed.

In a jailhouse phone interview with blogger Larry Reid of “Larry Reid Live,” the 34-year-old maintained that someone was setting him up after Beverly Hill Police reportedly found a firearm in the vehicle Kerrion was in when he was pulled over.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Social Media Personality Kerrion Franklin attends the premiere of “Bad Boys: Los Angeles” on March 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

“Things have just been happening around me. Feeling like I’m being set up, feeling like people are trying to catch me doing wrong,” the Zeus network star said. “After I was already booked in jail, they’re trying to put extra gun charges on me. Over the past year, I’ve had multiple vehicles like, I’m a producer, filmmaker, like, I just love entertainment, but it comes with a lot.”

Kerrion expressed feelings of being “manipulated” and “misused,” telling Reid, “I’m not out here getting in trouble or be around the wrong people who are out here trying to get me framed for their wrongdoings, as well.”

When asked about his case, the television star denied owning the firearm allegedly found in the car. He said he was stopped for a faulty taillight. However, the detention also appears to stem from charges filed in Texas, but the young man believes those came only after officers accused him of resisting arrest, noting that one of two charges was already resolved.

As for the car, Kerrion said he had had the vehicle for over a year, and this was the first time he heard anything about a missing person. “I mean, the car is registered. It got — I’ve been stopped before, nobody never said anything about a murder or anything,” he explained before adding, “Like, this is the first time I’m ever hearing about this. So, I’m just keeping my mind positive.”

According to multiple reports, the missing woman is presumed deceased, but Kerrion doesn’t appear convinced, claiming, “I don’t think that’s true. I’ve met the woman who sold me the car, so whoever sold me the car was alive and her and her boyfriend, her husband, sold it to me.”

Fans are familiar with Kerrion, who made multiple red carpet appearances with his famous father when he was just a little boy. Last March, he made headlines when he leaked a profanity-laced conversation between him and his father. During his interview, the son clarified, “My father is not in my life. Period.”