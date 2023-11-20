Whole Backstage in Guntersville presents 'A Tuna Christmas'

The Whole Backstage Community Theatre in Guntersville will present “A Tuna Christmas” beginning the day after Thanksgiving.

The quick-paced play features a two-person cast — John Everett Brewer and Will Vickers — portraying more than 20 roles.

Will Vickers and John Everett Brewer are pictured in a scene from The Whole Backstage Community Theatre's production of "A Tuna Christmas."

A news release from the theater group describes the play — set in the mythical town of Tuna, Texas, “the third-smallest town in the state” — as a “satire packed full of chaos and dysfunction, along with plenty of merriment and Texas-sized cheer. With exaggerated characters and situations, spoofs on Southern customs and culture overflow as the Yuletide activities dominate daily life ... .”

The plot: Vera Carp has won the town’s Christmas Yard Display Contest for 14 straight years, but a mysterious Christmas Phantom who vandalizes lawn decorations threatens to create havoc. Meanwhile, big-voiced newscasters Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie keep listeners informed on news, gossip and holiday events on radio station OKKK.

Brewer and Vickers have often shared the stage, beginning with roles as children in Whole Backstage’s 2005 production of “The King and I” and, as teenagers in a Snead State Community College production of “A Christmas Carol” in 2011.

A decade ago, they took another two-person play, “Greater Tuna” — “A Tuna Christmas” is a sequel — on a multi-city tour.

Performances are Nov. 24-25 and Dec. 1-2 at 7 p.m., and Nov. 26 and Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $18 for senior adults and $12 for students, and may be purchased online at www.wholebackstage.com or at the WBS Theatre, 1120 Rayburn Ave./Dot Moore Way in Guntersville.

Visit the WBS website or Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/wholebackstage, for more information.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Whole Backstage presents 'A Tuna Christmas'