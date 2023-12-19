A Whole new ballgame

Dec. 18—After the city had waited patiently for its completion, BJ's Wholesale Club opened its doors in Mt. Juliet for the first time on Thursday.

The location at 181 Adams Lane is BJ's Wholesale Club's second location in the state and its first in Wilson County.

"We are just really excited to be here," BJ's Wholesale Club Senior Manager of External Communications Briana Keene said. "We really are a one-stop shop for smart-saving families, and we really pride ourselves in the communities in which we live and work. We're just so happy and proud to open a second location (in Tennessee) in Mt. Juliet."

The Mt. Juliet location has created more than 100 jobs, and it is still hiring.

The new store offers a 3,411-square-foot tire center, just under 96,000 square feet of sales floor and a 12-pump gas station for members.

"BJ's is committed to delivering unmatched value, outstanding convenience and great products, and we are thrilled to bring this experience to our members in the Mt. Juliet community," Mt. Juliet BJ's Wholesale Club Manager Brent Jacobs said in a press release. "We're excited to open in time for the holiday season, helping families save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day."

In addition to grocery products, customers can shop for apparel, electronics, household essentials, home décor and pet supplies. The club also offers curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery.

"Our mission is to serve hard-working families and their communities, and this community has been such a great fit for us," Keene said. "We've just had such a warm welcome in the community."

In addition to feeling that Mt. Juliet was the right fit for a new location, BJ's Wholesale Club also took other shopping centers in the area into account.

"I wanted to also add that we love that our new club location in Mt. Juliet is very close to the Providence Marketplace, which is a perfect area for our one-stop shop for smart-saving families," Keene said.

The store has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and has made a $15,000 donation to the Wilson County School District to support its food backpack program.

"We're always looking to find a great location for smart-saving families," Keene said. "That's what we're about. Mt. Juliet felt like a really great fit for us. We've already worked and partnered with the community around us. What sets BJ's apart and makes BJ's Wholesale Club so special is that we really do have such a great commitment to the communities in which we live and work."