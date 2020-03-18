The whole family can make this quick and easy Tex Mex stuffed pepper recipe together

Looking for an easy way to make dinner while also juggling energetic kids at home? No problem!

This quick Tex Mex Stuffed Peppers recipe from Chef Jean-Paul Bourgeois is a great way to include the whole family.

Bourgeois, who shared his recipe with "Good Morning America," said any type of pepper and canned tomato product can be substituted -- just use what's in the pantry. Get the full recipe and more of his tips below.

Tex Mex Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients:

4oz cup of canned crush tomatoes

8oz salsa

6 large poblano peppers

2 cups of cooked rice

½ lime

1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper

2 pounds ground beef

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup tomato sauce

1 yellow onion

1 bulb of garlic

1 packet of chili or taco seasoning (if don’t have then use 2 tablespoons chili powder, salt and pepper)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

Combine crushed tomatoes and Salsa. Bring to simmer and cook for 15 minutes. Then prep six large poblano peppers, tops cut off and seeds removed.

Cook 1 cup of white rice (yield 2.5 cup cooked) Cook ground meat in a skillet until completely brown. Drain liquid. Add onion and garlic and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Add seasoning and tomato sauce. Cook for 15 minutes. Remove from heat.

Combine cooked ground meat mixture and rice and mix thoroughly. Stuff that mixture inside of the poblano peppers.

In a baking dish add half of your tomato salsa on the bottom.

Place your stuffed peppers into the casserole dish and add some more sauce on top. Reserve some sauce for later.

Cover the baking dish and bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes or until the peppers are easily pierced with a knife.

Remove lid, add remainder of sauce and sprinkle with shredded cheddar cheese.

Put back in the oven, uncovered for 20 minutes and allow the cheese to melt.

Tips:

1. You can use any kind of canned tomato product. Whole, sauce, crushed, paste and water.

2. Stuffing the peppers is a great way to get your kids involved.

3. You can first boil your peppers in water to soften before you stuff. This cuts the cooking time in half.

4. Use fresh cilantro, lime juice, jalapeños to jazz it up a bit.

5. Sour cream on the side is a great compliment to the bold flavors of this dish.

6. Any pepper would work but, as for other vegetables that you can stuff, I wouldn't suggest this method because you'd have to scoop out and waste more.



