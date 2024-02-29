Whole Foods Market to open first Manatee County grocery, adding to 2 in Sarasota area

Organic grocery chain Whole Foods Market announced its first location in Bradenton recently, adding another option for shoppers to the growing number of stores in the region.

Whole Foods is known nationally for its fresh and local produce, organic ingredients and high-quality items. The Austin, Texas-based grocer first opened in the early 1980s and has grown in popularity over the past few decades, first coming to the Florida market in 1995 with a 30,000-square-foot natural food store in Plantation.

Whole Foods currently has 33 stores throughout the Sunshine State, including one in downtown Sarasota and one in the University Town Center area.

The newest Florida Whole Foods store is slated to open at the Market Place at Heritage Harbour Shopping Center just off Interstate 75 and State Road 64 in Manatee County.

Currently, the closest Whole Foods Market to Manatee County is a store in 40,000 square feet of space at 5298 University Parkway in Sarasota County which opened in the corridor between Manatee and Sarasota counties in 2018.

The Marketplace at Heritage Harbour is currently anchored by a Costco Wholesale, also the first in Manatee County, which opened back in 2019. According to developer Edgewood Properties' website, Heritage Harbor has space for almost 500,000 square feet of retail and luxury residential units and is slated to construct and open a 150,000-square-foot Target store in the same plaza.

A Whole Foods marketing representative confirmed the opening of a Bradenton location via email but couldn't provide a construction timeline or additional details. Upon its opening, the Heritage Harbor Whole Foods Market will be the third location in the Sarasota-Manatee region.

On Feb. 28, the city of St. Petersburg saw the grand opening of its first Whole Foods Market at 41,100-square-foot store on 38th Ave. North. The St. Pete Whole Foods is the 537th of the chain's stores in the country.

Whole Foods Market is the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer and is the first certified organic national grocer in the country.

