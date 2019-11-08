Whole Foods recalls 70 hot bar, salad bar items and other food products over listeria risk

The salad bar is pictured at a 365 by Whole Foods Market grocery store ahead of its opening day in Los Angeles, U.S., May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Whole Foods Markets is recalling 70 products sold nationwide over bacterial contamination concerns.

The products range from vegetables to fish and Chinese food on salad or hot bars, chefs’ cases or packaged in plastic containers that were sold between October 10th and November 4th.

A list of the possible contaminated products can be found here. They include broccoli, cauliflower, chicken and salmon.

The concerns rise after supplier Mann Packing Co. announced Sunday that they would recall more than 100 vegetable products over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The company was notified by the FDA and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency about the possible contamination, which can cause serious and possibly deadly infections.

Black Friday 2019: Get a jump on making your holiday shopping plans with early look at ads

Chicken recall: More than 2 million pounds recalled, may be contaminated with metal

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, Mann Packing and Whole Foods say. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

About 1,600 people annually get ill and 260 die from listeriosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most susceptible are pregnant women and their newborns, adults ages 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems, the CDC says.

Customers who bought any of the items at a Whole Foods can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Whole Foods recall: Concerns over listeria in dozens of veggies